Owensboro Catholic and Apollo went to a second set of penalty kicks to decide their boys’ soccer game Thursday night, and the Aces prevailed 2-1 at Apollo’s field.
Gene Johnson converted the first PK of the second round of five for Catholic for the golden goal win. Apollo missed its first PK in the second round of five.
“That first half was one of our best performances in years, really high energy, we pressed at the right moment, deep at the right moments,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said of Catholic’s defense. “It was outstanding.”
The first round of penalty kicks went 3-3 with each team missing two. Brody Martin, Luke Pfeifer and Owen Brey converted for Catholic in the first round of penalty kicks. Ra Son, Hayden Hill and Jeffrey Anderson converted for Apollo in its first round of penalty kicks.
Both goals in regulation were scored deep in the second half. Chance Martin scored for Catholic in the 65th minute off a deflection after Owen Brey took an initial shot that was saved by Htee Eh, Apollo’s keeper.
“With Chance, we talked about following shots in, he did it, he’s a super high energy kid,” Donohoe said.
Catholic tried to work time off the clock over the last 10 minutes of regulation, and the Aces nearly got to the finish with a 1-0 lead.
But, Apollo’s Bleh Shee took a big shot when he was open from about 40 yards out with less than a minute left in regulation, and the high arching attempt went just over Catholic keeper Ben Dawson to tie things 1-1.
“We tried to see out the clock at the end,” Donohoe said. “A big long one loops over with 50 seconds to go, you have to change your mentality again. (Dawson) made an outstanding save in the second half. Into the PKs you can only be a hero as a goal keeper. He was amazing in the game, the whole team was amazing.”
The very late Apollo goal led to a first five-minute overtime period where Apollo had a couple of chances, but Dawson made a big save punching the ball out after an Eagle corner kick.
Catholic got a shot in the 18-yard box with nine seconds left in the second five-minute overtime period but it was deflected out.
The game was very even offensively. Each team took 12 shots, shots on goal were 6-5 for Apollo. Dawson had five saves and Eh, Apollo’s keeper, had four saves.
Catholic went to 3-1 on the season and is 1-1 in the 9th District.
Apollo went to 2-2 on the season, 0-2 in the district.
“We played a lot better today,” Apollo coach Nikos Agisilaou said. The patience was there. I was proud of my guys. I was really proud of the bench coming on, we got a lot of productivity out of those guys, it didn’t drop, the level raised.
