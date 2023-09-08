Owensboro Catholic boys soccer beat Apollo 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout at Thursday night at Catholic High.
Catholic saved Apollo’s fifth penalty shot to seal the win. Catholic went to 4-5 on the season, 2-3 in the 9th District.
Apollo led 2-0 at half before Gene Johnson won a penalty kick for Catholic midway through the second half and scored it as well. Then Luke Pfeifer assisted Joseph Kurtz on a free kick to tie the game.
Brody Martin, Johnson and Kurtz converted in the penalty shootout for Catholic. Ben Dawson saved Apollo’s fourth and fifth penalties for Catholic.
Apollo went to 2-8-1 on the season, 0-5 in the 9th District.
GIRLS SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 3, OHIO COUNTY 2
Bailey Brown scored two goals and Molly Fuqua added the third for Daviess County in a win at Deer Park field. DC is 9-4 on the season, 4-1 in the 3rd Region. Ohio County is 5-4 and lost its first game in the 3rd Region this season.
VOLLEYBALL APOLLO 3, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 1
Apollo defeated Trinity 25-18, 25-27, 25-23, 25-15 at Eagle Arena.
Ava Fazio had 16 kills, four blocks for Apollo. Jennifer Lee had 11 kills and nine blocks. Abie Butterworth had nine kills. Kelsey Dickinson had 23 digs. Ahalia Ramirez had 41 assists. Apollo is 9-4 on the season.
Trinity was led by Hannah Nash with 18 kills and Georgia Howard had 10. Kenzie McDowell had 32 assists and 20 digs. Trinity is 13-3 on the season.
