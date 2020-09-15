Owensboro Catholic beat Butler County 6-0 in boys’ soccer Monday at Morgantown.
Brody Martin scored three goals and had an assist for the Aces. Joe Fusco scored two goals. Austin Martin had one goal. Gage Johnson and Dominic Ranallo each had an assist. Caleb Ranallo made three saves.
GIRLS SOCCER APOLLO BEATS BUTLER COUNTY
Caitlyn Blandford and Alyssa Lawrence each scored three goals for Apollo in its 12-2 win last Thursday. Ella Hayden had two goals. Emilee McFadden, Marilyn Decker, Kailee Quisenberry and Kaylee Hall each scored a goal.
JoHannah Hutchinson made five saves.
Lawrence had three assists and Blandford had two assists. Alana Rone had two assists. Bway Pa, Jolie Foster and Hayden each had an assist.
