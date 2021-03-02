Brian Griffith scored 28 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 50-41 win over Hancock County on Monday in Hawesville.
Griffith hit three 3-pointers and made all four of his free throws in the fourth quarter for Catholic (13-5).
Luke Scales scored 10 points for Catholic.
Darian Clay scored 14 points to lead Hancock County. Kaleb Keown added 11 points for the Hornets (6-10).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8-13-12-17 — 50
HANCOCK COUNTY 9-10-14-8 — 41
Owensboro Catholic (50) — Griffith 28, Scales 10, Webb 7, Gray 2, McFarland 2, Barber 1.
Hancock County (41) — Clay 14, Keown 11, Powers 9, Ogle 5, Ferry 2.
OHIO COUNTY 65, EDMONSON COUNTY 43
Josh Manning scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures during the Eagles’ win at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Brandon Davis and Q’Daryius Jennings finished with 11 points apiece, while Jaxon Renfrow and Grant Tichenor added 10 points apiece for Ohio County (11-6), which forced 22 turnovers and recorded 19 assists on 25 made field goals.
Chaz Wilson led the Wildcats (6-10) with 26 points.
EDMONSON COUNTY 14-6-13-10 — 43
OHIO COUNTY 22-16-21-6 — 65
Edmonson County (43) — Chad Wilson 26, Lindsey 7, Wall 6, Smith 2, Taylor 2.
Ohio County (65) — Manning 21, Davis 11, Jennings 11, Renfrow 10, Tichenor 10, Southard 2.
GIRLS HANCOCK COUNTY 49, OHIO COUNTY 34
Karmin Riley scored a game-high 21 points as the Lady Hornets won at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Bailey Poole added 17 points for Hancock County (6-9).
Addie Bullock paced the Lady Eagles (8-7) with 10 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 11-12-11-15 — 49
OHIO COUNTY 11-7-4-12 — 34
Hancock County (49) — K. Riley 21, Poole 17, House 8, H. Riley 3
Ohio County (34) — Bullock 10, Vanover 9, Embry 6, K. Kennedy 4, C. Kennedy 2, Bratcher 1.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 48, CALDWELL COUNTY 42
Cassidy Morris scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished three assists and swiped three steals to pace the Raiders in a win at the Horn Community Center.
Josie Aull added 18 points for Trinity (3-10), while Katherine Hibbitt grabbed 11 rebounds and Hadley Hatfield recorded 10 boards.
Jacey Jaggers scored 20 points for the Lady Tigers (6-10), and Majah Hollowell added 12.
CALDWELL COUNTY 14-9-8-11 — 42
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 8-7-18-15 — 48
Caldwell County (42) — Jaggers 20, Hollowell 12, Gray 5, Smiley 4, Parker 1.
Whitesville Trinity (48) — Morris 22, Aull 18, Hatfield 4, Hibbitt 2, Logsdon 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 51, LOGAN COUNTY 35
Katie Mewes scored 17 points to lead the Lady Panthers in Russellville.
Brooklyn Daugherty added 14 points for DC (7-8).
Gracie Borders paced Logan County (3-18) with 10 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 10-15-13-7 — 51
LOGAN COUNTY 3-11-8-13 — 35
Daviess County (51) — Mewes 17, Daugherty 14, Ayer 8, Payne 6, Beehn 2, Paige 2, Spurrier 2.
Logan County (35) — G. Borders 10, Costello 7, McKinnis 6, Hinton 5, Seiber 5, E. Borders 2.
UNION COUNTY 57, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 37
Sarah-Cate Boggess scored 13 points as the Lady Mustangs fell in Morganfield.
Aven Proffitt chipped in 11 points for Muhlenberg County (1-10).
Amelia Mackey scored 13 points for the Bravettes (), Madison Morris added 12 points, and Jralee Roberson chipped in 10.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11-5-11-10 — 37
UNION COUNTY 21-15-21-10 — 57
Muhlenberg County (37) — Boggess 13, Proffitt 11, Duvall 3, Lovell 3, Stewart 3, Joines 2, Fields 1, Lynn 1.
Union County (57) — Mackey 13, Morris 12, Roberson 10, Hagan 8, B. Beavers 7. Hibbs 4, A. Beavers 1, Jenkins 1.
