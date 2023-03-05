Owensboro Catholic’s boys are going to their fifth 3rd Region Tournament championship game in eight years.
Catholic dropped Breckinridge County 73-61 on Saturday in the regional semifinals at the Sportscenter.
Catholic players and coach Tim Riley couldn’t be happier.
“It was a great game, a great win, it puts us in the regional final Tuesday night, that’s all you can ask for,” Riley said. “When you’re in the 9th District, you know you’re going to go opposite one of the best teams in the region tournament. You’ve just got to get to the tournament and give yourself a chance.”
Catholic takes the best record in the 3rd Region at 28-5 into the boys championship game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Catholic will face Owensboro for the regional championship. OHS advanced with a 95-77 win over Butler County.
The Aces used a 10-0 run late in the second quarter to build a 27-18 lead. That advantage would grow in the third quarter to 50-34 after another 9-0 run.
Breck County wouldn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Turnovers were a major factor, as Breckinridge County committed 18 in three quarters.
“We forced them into turnovers, that was important,” Riley said. “They like to run their set stuff, we wanted to make them uncomfortable. One thing we quit fouling so much. If you foul too much, it slows the game down, lets them catch their breath. If we’re going to press we don’t want to foul all the time.”
Griffith led the Aces with 21 points and Luke Beickman added 18. Parker Gray contributed 11 points. Catholic made 24-of-35 free throws.
Breck County was led by Mercer Rogers 17 points. Lane Taul had 13 points and Hunter Barr put up 12 points.
Barr also had 10 rebounds.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10 22 20 21 _ 73
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 11 13 18 19 _ 61
Owensboro Catholic (73) — Griffith 21, Luke Beickman 18, Gray 11, T. Carrico 9, Ebelhar 6, Sims 4, V. Carrico 2, Hobgood 2.
Breckinridge County (61) — Rogers 17, Taul 13, Barr 12, Butnett 9, K. Miller 5, J. Miller 2, Poole 2.
