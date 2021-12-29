Parker Gray scored 20 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 70-46 win over Springfield, Tenn., in the Cat Classic on Tuesday.
Brian Griffith and Ji Webb each put up 15 points and Tutt Carrico added 10 for Owensboro Catholic (5-6).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 24 15 22 9 — 70
SPRINGFIELD 13 12 10 11 — 46
Owensboro Catholic (70) — Griffith 20, Webb 15, Griffith 15, T. Carrico 10, Clark 4, Hobgood 2, Sims 2, Barber 2.
Springfield (46) — Robinson 14, Harrell 9, Pettjes 8, Flair 7, Jones 5, Cromwell 2, Jules 1.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 52 DAVIESS COUNTY 46
Gage Phelps scored 12 points and Cole Burch added 11 to lead the Panthers in the Henderson Chevrolet Classic.
DAVIESS COUNTY 5 8 12 21 — 46
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 18 8 14 12 — 52
Daviess County (46) — Phelps 12, Burch 11, Dees 7, McCampbell 6, Payne 5, Moss 5, McCain 2.
Christian County (52) — Miles 18, Morrison 11, Bateman 11, T. Vaughn 6, K. Vaughn 2, Riley 2, Henderson 2.
ROCKCASTLE CO. 75 APOLLO 51
Zjhan Tutt scored 16 points, Jaden Kelly put up 13 and Eli Masterson had 11 points for Apollo in the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic at LaRue County.
The Eagles are winless in nine games this season.
Daniel Mullins scored 21 points to lead Rockcastle County (7-6).
APOLLO 11 14 13 15 — 51
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY 25 14 19 17 — 75
Apollo (51) — Tutt 16, Kelly 13, Masterson 11, Smith 5, Stites 3, Bellmar 2, Kelly 1.
Rockcastle County (75) — Mullins 21, Chasteen 11, Sanders 10, Coguez 9, Durham 6, Hopkins 6, Craig 4, Dillingham 2.
OHIO COUNTY 71 MEADE COUNTY 40
Parker Culbertson scored 25 points to lead Ohio County to a big win in Hartford. Culbertson made five 3-pointers for the Eagles (6-3). Josh Manning scored 12 points and Isaac Southard added 10 for Ohio County.
Grant Beavin scored 13 points to lead Meade County (3-6).
GIRLS DAVIESS COUNTY 73 HICKMAN COUNTY 26
Adylan Ayer scored 17 points, Lily Hoagland and Katie Mewes added 13 points each and Zoey Beehn added 11 for the Lady Panthers in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic at Caldwell County.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 69 NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC 39
Katie Riney scored 11 points, while Hailee Johnson and Aubrey Randolph each scored 10 points to lead Catholic in the FirstBank Holiday Bash at South Warren. Catholic is 7-4 on the season.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 26 16 17 10 — 69
NEWPORT CENT. CATH. 16 7 8 8 — 39
Owensboro Catholic (69) — Riney 11, Johnson 10, Randolph 10, Riley 9, Hayden 8, Goetz 7, Conkright 6, Kaelin 6, Castlen 2.
Newport Central Catholic (39) — Turner 12, Heck 7, Eaglin 7, Meyer 3, Kinnett 2, Reckers 2, Beck 2, Kramer 2, Brannen 2.
ROCKCASTLE CO. 62 OWENSBORO 41
A’Lyrica Hughes scored 19 points, hitting 11-of-14 free throws, to lead Owensboro in the FirstBank Holiday Bash at South Warren High School. The Lady Devils are 6-6.
OWENSBORO 12 3 13 13 — 41
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY 11 20 20 11 — 62
Rockcastle County (62) — McClure 17, K. King 12, H. King 11, Sheaver 10, Burdette 4, Smith 2, T. King 2, Spivey 2, Delean 2.
Owensboro (41) — Hughes 19, Worth 7, Wilkins 6, Hogg 4, Greer 3, Phillips 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY WINS 2 IN TOURNEY
Muhlenberg County beat Trigg County 59-55 in overtime in overtime in the championship game of the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic.
Aven Profitt scored 14 points and Brooklyn Stewart added 13 to lead Muhlenberg County in the title game. The Lady Stars are 4-5.
Muhlenberg County beat Northeast Clarksville (Tenn.) 44-36 in an earlier game on Tuesday. Sarah-Cate Boggess scored 14 points to lead the Lady Stars.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 4 10 15 20 10 — 59
TRIGG COUNTY 11 12 10 16 6 — 55
Muhlenberg County (59) — Profitt 14, Stewart 13, Joiner 7, Boggess 4, Fields 3, Duvall 1.
Trigg County (55) — Noffsinger 17, Hyde 16, Reynolds 12, Rogers 4, Grubbs 3, Alexander 3.
HANCOCK COUNTY 41 SPRINGS VALLEY 37
Ella House scored 12 points, Lily Roberts and Bailey Poole each added 11 points for Hancock County (4-8).
SPRINGS VALLEY 9 10 8 10 — 37
HANCOCK COUNTY 9 11 12 8 — 41
Springs Valley (37) — Mahan 21, Wilson 7, Hall 3, Land 3, Shipman 3.
Hancock County (41) — Ella House 12, Lily Roberts 11, Bailey Poole 11, Morris 5, Roberts 2.
GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 70 McLEAN COUNTY 19
Sarah Miller scored 7 points and Alyssa Burrough scored 6 points against one of the top teams in the state in the Vanous Lloyd Holiday Classic at Warren Central.
