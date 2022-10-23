Both the Owensboro Catholic boys and Catholic girls cross country teams ran well enough at the Class 1-A Region 2 Meet on Saturday to qualify for next week’s State Cross Country Meet at Bourbon County.

The Catholic boys were second to a strong Bethlehem team that scored 35 points at Thomas Nelson High School in Bardstown. Catholic scored 101 points, led by Austin Martin, who played soccer for Catholic and also made a late-season running switch, leading the squad with a fourth place finish in 17:24.97. Jayden Marr from Green County won the boys race (16:42).

