Both the Owensboro Catholic boys and Catholic girls cross country teams ran well enough at the Class 1-A Region 2 Meet on Saturday to qualify for next week’s State Cross Country Meet at Bourbon County.
The Catholic boys were second to a strong Bethlehem team that scored 35 points at Thomas Nelson High School in Bardstown. Catholic scored 101 points, led by Austin Martin, who played soccer for Catholic and also made a late-season running switch, leading the squad with a fourth place finish in 17:24.97. Jayden Marr from Green County won the boys race (16:42).
“Austin has run and done soccer both for us, last year he couldn’t run but this year he could,” Catholic boys cross country coach Scott Lowe said. “I knew he was going to be our number one, he ran phenomenal. I knew he’d score well for us, it was going to be up to the boys in the back, the next four packed in there really well and that helped us secure second place.”
The Catholic girls ran well together also, scoring 56 points along with Hancock County for a rare tie that ended up going to Hancock and was decided on the sixth runner. Both Hancock and Catholic advanced to the Girls State Meet.
Catholic’s Peyton Reid was second (21:12) to Green County’s Riley Coffey (20:43). Hancock County’s Izzy Ross was third (21:42). Catholic’s Ainsley Sutter was fourth (22:06).
“I was very happy with how they all packed together,” Catholic girls coach Emery Crume said. “When they get to the smaller races it’s about being as close to your teammates as possible. They executed everything we asked, we told them pass as many runners as they could and they all found somebody in an Owensboro Catholic uniform and kept them in their sights.
“I thought Peyton ran incredibly well. We told her don’t worry about the rankings, just go out and put your self in it. She gave it her best.”
The other Catholic boys who scored in the meet were Nolan Murphy (18th, 19:28), Braden Davis (20th, 19:36), Austin Marsh (26th, 20:08) and Jacob Hammen (34th, 20:38).
The other Catholic girls who scored were Ashlie Hayden (15th, 24:22), Ella Claire Goetz (18th, 24:26) and Ruthie Jones (34th, 27:38).
Hancock County’s girls who also scored were Lexus Ralph (8th, 23:14), Carolina Jones (13th, 23:55), Lyla DeJarnette (19th, 24:46) and Preslee Meserve (28th, 25:56).
“Izzy I was pretty pleased with how she ran her race,” Hancock coach Wes Meserve said. “She looked exhausted, she gave it everything she had.”
Three Hancock boys qualified for the State Meet although the team did not. Hunter Stephens (8th, 18:20), Noah Hinson (15th, 19:17) and Emmitt Meserve (17th, 19:25) qualified from Hancock County. The other Hancock boys scorers were Damion Basham (43rd, 21:07) and Griffin DeJarnette (46th, 21:22).
Grant Howard was the top finisher for Whitesville Trinity (27th, 20:12) and Jacob Howard was the second finisher for Trinity (31st, 20:19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.