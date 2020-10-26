Owensboro Catholic boys were third in the Class 1-A, Region 2 Cross Country Meet on Saturday.
The Aces ran at Thomas Nelson High School in Bardstown.
The Aces had three runners around the top 10. Joseph Fusco led Catholic’s group in seventh (18:05.80).
Austin Martin was 10th (18:43.31) and Luke Payne was 11th (18:50.10).
Braden Davis (21st, 19:41.77) and Clay Thompson (53rd, 22:48) also scored for Owensboro Catholic.
“I’m thrilled, I didn’t even know if we’d run well enough to qualify for state,” Catholic coach Scott Lowe said.
Bethlehem won the team championship with 32 points and Green County was second with 46.
Jackson Turner qualified as an individual from Hancock County (13th, 19:08).
Jacob Howard was 12th from Whitesville Trinity (18:50).
Hancock County’s Isabella Ross was second individually in the girls’ race with 22:03.69. Ross is a seventh grader.
Anna Grace Blythe from Metcalfe County won in 21:55.88.
Allyson Voyles was fourth for Hancock County in 22:33.06.
Hancock County was third in the girls’ team competition with 73 points. Bethlehem won the regional championship with 58 points and Metcalfe County had 69.
Della Nevitt was 15th for Hancock County (23:33.09). Erica Lindsey (26th, 24:55.10) and Julianna Nevitt (32nd, 25:57.72) also scored for Hancock County.
“I was really excited that our girls qualified as a team and Jackson Turner qualified as an individual,” Hancock County coach Wes Meserve said.
