Owensboro Catholic hasn’t had an abundance of goal scorers this season.
Most if not all of its offense has run through the Martins, Brody with 11 goals and Austin with eight goals. Austin has eight assists and Brody has six.
Catholic is 6-3-3 on the season and earned a second tough victory over Apollo last Thursday, 1-0 in double overtime. The game winner was struck by Cameron Cecil on a follow of a Brody Martin free kick.
The Aces learned how to handle that kind of scoring chance better against Apollo by getting a similar free kick scenario against Daviess County in a 3-1 loss on Sept. 1.
“We hadn’t gotten enough people in the box (at Daviess County) and we talked about it,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said after the Apollo game. “We did get numbers in the box for rebounds. We ended up recognizing it and pushing people in.”
Donohoe has complimented the energy level the team has played and trained with this season.
“In the overtime we said our will to win has got to be greater than our fatigue,” Donohoe said. “Everything we do, the foundation is defense. We protect it and burst out in transitions, we do that really well. When we play well offensively it tends to be in those moments where we transition out of it, counter pressing out of it, if you lose the ball high up you try to win it back quickly. We’ve been successful with that methodology throughout the year. None of it works without the players, their effort level, it’s all about actions, they’re extraordinary.”
Getting the win over Apollo sets up a big game between Catholic and Owensboro in the 9th District. Catholic is 2-3 in the district. Owensboro is 1-4 with its lone district win coming against Catholic (1-0). OHS is 5-5-2 overall.
“We needed that win, it was huge,” Brody Martin said of the Apollo game.
Austin said there’s a lot of anticipation on the team for district matchups.
“Me and Brody are the main offensive players, in these district games (Donohoe) plays one of us back to help with the defense,” Austin said. “It’s hard when he splits us up but sometimes them not scoring is better than us scoring. All the district games are electric, we look forward to that. When it’s finally here that district game is the only thing I’m thinking about for three days. It’s tough to wait for the games.”
Donohoe agreed that the Apollo win was a good setup for the OHS rematch.
“It’s massive, we wanted a platform for (this) week,” Donohoe said. “Our goal was second in the district after first had gotten away from us. Now it’s going to be a tough game against Owensboro, they want to get to two wins as well, it will be a major challenge for us.”
