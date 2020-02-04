Owensboro Catholic has a trio of boys swimmers who have been key performers this season.
Jude Neal is a senior who has been strong in both the 100-yard freestyle and the 50 freestyle. Jack Raymer is a junior who has been good in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Cort Hobelmann is another junior who has been in the 100 backstroke and is in the 100 freestyle.
“The 100 freestyle is new for Cort; overall in the state meet he feels like he will perform better in the 100 than the 200 IM,” Catholic coach Erica Crabtree said.
All three swimmers have put in a lot of practice time this season with a major goal of showing up well in the KHSAA State Meet a couple of weeks from now.
The 2nd Region Swim Meet is Friday and Saturday at the Healthpark. Diving competition is scheduled for Tuesday.
“All season their times have dropped and they’re motivated for a fast meet, like the region,” Crabtree said. “We don’t swim in a lot of those, the Bowling Green schools don’t come and swim our schools. They wait for this; a lot of kids prepare for this like other kids prepare for state.
“They want to be in that final eight (at state), they’re motivated by that goal. They have to set goals, maybe out of their reach so they will work harder because they’re at the top of our team.”
The success that Catholic has had this year, including winning the City-County Meet, has been a direct result of Neal, Raymer and Hobelmann leading the way.
“They’re the driving force in why we’ve been so successful this year,” Crabtree said. “They’ve exceeded expectations; it’s going to be exciting to see how they race.”
Neal has been with the Catholic program since the seventh grade.
“I swam for some really good teams, some really great swimmers have come through here,” Neal said.
Having a good core of teammates has helped all of them get better.
“We know we can’t do good as a team unless we’re all on our games,” Neal said. “This year our best meet was City-County. We came in as favorites but not by a lot.”
Hobelmann did some cross country running before swim season started.
“Our team has been doing great,” Hobelmann said. “Personally I’ve been working hard in Marlins practice.
“I’m a short swimmer, everyone else has a height advantage over me, so I have to work hard at doing everything right.”
Raymer sat out last season after transferring from Henderson County.
“I swam in the seventh and eighth grade for Catholic,” Raymer said. “It’s been pretty exciting, I’m glad to be back. We’ve been pretty dominant.
“The boys have clicked. The older boys have been focused on the regional meet.”
