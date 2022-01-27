Owensboro Catholic will face a tall team with scoring and rebounding potential when it meets Pikeville in the first round of the Boys All ‘A’ Classic state tournament.
The matchup will be a late breakfast special, tipping off at 9 a.m. CT Thursday at McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University.
Jai Webb was running and dunking during an early-morning practice Wednesday at Owensboro Catholic, and the time frame was to simulate what the Aces will face Thursday.
Brian Griffith needed a little more time to get going, but Catholic coach Tim Riley said the point guard would be wide awake Thursday.
“It’s a game, and Griff will be ready,” Riley said. “Two years ago we went up there and played the first game, and we played incredible.”
Grffith has averaged 17 points and five assists in eight games for the Aces. Webb has averaged 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 12 games. Both Griffith and Webb missed games early in the season recovering from offseason injuries and surgeries.
Parker Gray has scored 15.9 points a game.
Owensboro Catholic will carry an 11-9 record into the matchup.
“We can score,” Riley said. “If our kids will move the ball better, make those guys go side to side guarding us, we’ve got Jai in there in the middle, we’ve got a legitimate chance. Brian is good enough to give anybody problems, he’s a talented dude.”
Height and rebounding ability are strengths for Pikeville, which brings a 15-1 record into the game.
“They’re a good team, a veteran team, they’re going to be a load,” Riley said. “They’re real tall.”
Pikeville’s lone loss was 62-61 to a very good Bowling Green team at the Ashland Invitational on Dec. 28.
Nick Robinson is listed as 6-foot-5 and a senior who is the leading scorer (17.7 ppg) and rebounder (8.5 rpg).
Rilee Sammons is a 6-6 junior guard who has scored 15.1 points a game and is making 46.8% of his attempts from 3-point range. Laithan Hall has averaged 12.6 points a game, and guard Keian Worrix has hit for 11.1 points a game.
“One thing we’ve got to do is rebound their misses,” Riley said. “We’ve got to stay on the boards. We’ve got to keep them out of the paint and try to make them more of a jump-shooting team.
“I think it will be a good game. We have a chance.”
