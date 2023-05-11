Owensboro Catholic broke a 5-game losing streak with an 8-2 win over Breckinridge County at Chautauqua Park.
The Aces have been dealing with injury issues since April 20, when Brady Atwell was hit in the face with a pitch during a game at Owensboro High School and suffered a fractured cheek bone.
Atwell is back in the Catholic lineup, but the team has lost some other key players to injuries or illness.
“In one day we lost the entire outfield, we’ve been battling, we’re learning,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “If you go back to Brady getting hit, it’s been a learning experience. It’s been good, yesterday we had the lead, they came back and beat us. We’re playing better.”
Catholic fell 3-2 to Muhlenberg County on Tuesday in Greenville. The Aces scored when they had the opportunity against Breckinridge County.
“We had some good timely hits, when it counted,” Hamilton said. “Houston Flynn had a very good game, moved runners all night long. Parker had a good game. Our pitchers did fine. We’re just trying to get ready for next week.”
Next week is the 9th District Tournament. Catholic and Apollo will meet next Tuesday in the opening round at Chautauqua Park.
The game was tied 1-1 when Catholic scored two runs to take the lead for good in the bottom of the third inning. Grant Parson hit a 2-run single for a 3-2 lead. Parker Heistand tripled home a run in the fourth inning.
Catholic then added insurance runs in the fifth inning. Mason Moser hit a single up the middle and Jamison Wall hit a line drive single to start the fifth. Ben Hyland slashed a double to left to score one run and Jaxson White hit another run scoring single for a 6-2 advantage. Parker Heistand doubled to deep center to score two more runs for the 8-2 lead that would be the final.
Parson doubled and scored in the first inning for Catholic.
Heistand was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Parson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Thomas Eyre was the winning pitcher, with Hyland and Barrett Evans also pitching two innings each, scattering six hits between the three of them.
Lance Poole was 2-for-3 for Breckinridge County, and Jonah Miller was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Wyatt Burnett was the starter for Breck County who gave up four hits and three runs in 2.1 innings. Brett Hinton gave up eight hits and five runs in 3.2 innings.
Breckinridge County went to 14-14 on the season.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 101 000 0 — 2 6 2
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 102 140 x — 8 12 2
WP-Eyre. LP-Burnett. 2B-Hyland, Heistand, Burns, Parson (C). Hinton (B). 3B-Heistand (C).
