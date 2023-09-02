The Owensboro Catholic train keeps rolling.
The Aces, following blowout victories in the first two weeks of the season, didn’t slow down with visiting Greenwood on the tracks — staying unbeaten with a 43-13 runaway victory Friday night at Steele Stadium.
“We came out focused, just executing in all three phases of the game, especially offense and defense,” said OCHS coach Jason Morris. “Greenwood did some good things to us early in the game, but our defense stuck in there and got some big defensive stops in that first half to give it back to our offense, which is clicking.
“We prepared our kids for a four-quarter battle, we prepare our kids for a four-quarter battle every week. That’s the great thing about this team is our experience, and we practice and play the same way every week no matter what the opponent is, and that’s a really good sign.”
Catholic junior quarterback Brady Atwell completed 18-of-26 passing attempts for 211 yards and five touchdowns, as well as a rushing score. He directed scoring drives on his team’s first four possessions as the Aces zipped out to a 28-6 lead.
“We got a chip on our shoulder,” Atwell said. “Honestly, every week, take it one week at a time, and I think we’re making a statement throughout the state and throughout the city that we’re here and we’re not going anywhere.
“We got guys all over the field that make plays, and I’ve got one of the best O-lines in the whole state on the western Kentucky side. I think with all the guys we have, it’s comfortable for me to do my job. It’s a big statement win, and we’re ready to go next week for sure.”
Atwell was quick to credit senior Tutt Carrico, who reeled in four passes for 73 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass on defense and set the Aces up with positive field position on kickoff and punt returns throughout the contest.
“I think he’s the most underrated player in the state, honestly,” Atwell said of Carrico, who’s caught seven TDs in three games. “He can do anything you want him to do, and that’s one of those players you have to have to win state championships.
“He’s all over the field on defense, he’s all over the field on offense, kick returns, punt returns — I mean, what can the man not do? I think the goal is to keep getting him the ball and letting him go, why not?”
After Carrico’s interception ended Greenwood’s game-opening drive, the Aces (3-0) needed just four plays before Atwell connected with Noah Rhinerson for a 40-yard score on fourth down. After a turnover on downs set the Aces up deep in Greenwood territory, Atwell carried in a 1-yard QB keeper for a 14-0 lead with 4:05 left in the first frame.
The Gators (2-1) answered with an eight-play, 47-yard drive capped off by Tel Tel Long’s 3-yard TD run that trimmed the lead to 14-6 early in the second quarter.
From there, however, Catholic reeled off 22 unanswered points — Atwell found Carrico for scoring strikes of 24 and 34 yards, followed by an 18-yard toss to junior wideout Waryn Ebelhar, who made a juggling catch in the end zone — for a 36-6 lead at intermission.
The Aces’ first drive of the third quarter ended when Atwell found Carrico for a 12-yard TD, putting Catholic up 43-6 and forcing a KHSAA-mandated running clock.
Greenwood capped off the game’s scoring when quarterback Cam Smith found Henry Hines for a 23-yard score with 2:22 remaining.
Catholic finished with 360 yards of total offense while holding Greenwood to just 230 yards and only 83 yards through the air.
Now, the Aces just want to keep the momentum going.
“We’re getting a little bit better every day,” Morris said. “I like where we are mentally as a team right now, though. Not satisfied, we’re going to celebrate this win tonight because winning’s not easy, I say that every week, but then tomorrow we’re about beating Owensboro.”
GREENWOOD 0 6 7 0 — 13
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 22 7 0 — 43
OC-Rhinerson 40 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
OC-Atwell 1 run (Garvin kick)
G-Long 3 run (kick failed)
OC-T. Carrico 24 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
OC-T. Carrico 34 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
OC-Ebelhar 18 pass from Atwell (Frick run)
OC-T. Carrico 12 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
G-Hines 23 pass from Smith (Smothers kick)
