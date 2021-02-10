Owensboro Catholic’s Lady Aces turned it on when they needed to on Tuesday night.
Catherine Head drained a trio of fourth-quarter 3-pointers and Catholic also got big performances from Ally Maggard and Hailee Johnson in a 64-54 conquest of shorthanded Daviess County at the DCHS gymnasium.
“We’re a young group still learning how to play together,” OCHS head coach Michael Robertson said. “We started running some sets for Catherine and she made some big shots at the end for us — helped us kind of stretch the lead out late.
“Ally’s playing really well for us right now — she did a lot of things very well in this one.”
Daviess County — dressing only six players due to COVID-19-related issues — scored the final four points of the third quarter and the first two points of the fourth to claim a 44-38 advantage with 7:40 remaining.
Head then connected on consecutive 3-pointers to tie the contest and ignite an 18-6 spurt that put the Lady Aces in command. A conventional three-point play by Camille Conkright at 1:59 provided Catholic with a 56-50 lead.
DC’s Adylan Ayer quickly answered with a 15-footer, but the Lady Aces responded with six unanswered points — including a conventional three-point play by Kinsley Goetz — to put the contest away over the final 90 seconds.
“I’m absolutely proud of our effort, one hundred% proud,” Daviess County coach John Kirkpatrick said. “I felt like we battled them all the way, playing only six players.
“Catholic’s points come in transition and in bunches, and that’s what makes them such a good basketball team, but I thought we hung in there very well under the circumstances.”
The 9th District rivals were tied at 12 after the first period. Catholic opened the second stanza with an 11-0 run before the Lady Panthers answered with 1 12-0 burst of their own.
DC led by one at intermission and twice built their advantage to five points in the third period.
Head scored a game-best 18 points and made five steals to pace Catholic (8-3), which also got 15 points and three steals from Johnson, and 10 points, seven rebounds, and six blocks from Maggard. Katie Riney added four assists and three steals.
Katie Mewes scored eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 to pace Daviess County (5-4), which was playing for the first time since Jan. 22. Ayer produced 13 points and six rebounds, Ella Payne scored 12 points, and Brooklyn Daugherty hauled down a game-best 11 rebounds to go with three assists.
For the game, the Lady Aces were 23-of-55 from the field for 42%, 13-of-15 from the foul line for 87%, and committed 13 turnovers — only two coming in the second half.
DC was 22-of-50 from the floor (44%), made 3-of-4 free throws (75%), and won the rebounding battle (33-28), but the Lady Panthers were victimized by 24 turnovers.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12-13-13-16 — 64
DAVIESS COUNTY 12-14-16-12 — 54
Owensboro Catholic (64) — Head 18, Johnson 15, Maggard 10, Conkright 7, Goetz 7, Riney 5, Hayden 2.
Daviess County (54) — Mewes 14, Ayer 13, Payne 12, Daugherty 9, Spurrier 3, Paige 3.
