It was over in a flash on Wednesday night.
Visiting Owensboro Catholic struck for three goals in the first 10 minutes and cruised to a 10-0 conquest of Apollo in a girls’ high school soccer match played at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium.
“The greatest thing with us right now is that we’re starting to click,” Lady Aces head coach Andy Hines said. “We’re looking to build up possessions and get the ball in space to our players up front.
“We’re playing unselfish and we’re moving the ball well — that’s what we’ve been after, and it will serve us well as we move forward into a tough stretch of competition.”
Catholic scored the only goal it would need five minutes into the match when sophomore Rachel Traylor scored off a deflection.
Two minutes later, freshman Mallary Bailey scored from 18 yards on the left wing to make it 2-0, and just three minutes after that junior forward Ashton Logsdon found the back of the net to make it 3-0, Lady Aces.
In the 17th minute, Bailey scored her second goal, and just two minutes later sophomore Madeline Hayden scored to make it 5-0.
And, Catholic wasn’t done.
In the 29th minute, freshman Annie Helwig scored, Madeline Hayden got two more goals in the 35th minute and 37th minute, and sophomore Ella Goetz wrapped up the first-half scoring with a goal in the 39th minute to make it 10-0.
Another sophomore, Gracie Johnson, scored in the 52nd minute to make it 10-0 — ending the contest by KHSAA rule of a 10-goal advantage in the second half.
Goetz, Madeline Hayden, and Logsdon each dished two assists, with freshman Jahaira Ward, sophomore Katie Riney, freshman Elle Brey, and freshman Elizabeth Hayden each adding a scoring pass.
“We’re very, very young,” Hines said. “but we’re working at it, and we’re getting there.”
The Lady Aces dominated possession throughout, finishing with a 14-0 shots-on-goal advantage. E-Gals sophomore goalkeeper JoHannah Hutchinson made five saves in the contest.
Catholic improved to 3-2 with its third consecutive victory following an 0-2 start against two Indiana programs — Castle and Evansville Reitz. The Lady Aces are 1-0 against 9th District foes.
Apollo slipped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 within the district.
The Lady Aces close out September with a challenging schedule — facing Ohio County (Thursday) and Marshall County (Saturday) on the road, before hosting Greenwood next Tuesday.
Apollo is back in action Thursday at McLean County and will play host to Muhlenberg County next Tuesday.
