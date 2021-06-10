Successful sports teams develop a distinctive rhythm during the course of the season that is unmistakable, and both the Owensboro Catholic baseball team and the Daviess County softball team have been propelled by that rhythm this season.
Both teams were among the most consistent in Kentucky in 2021, and both teams fully believed they were the best in their respective sports — in the end, that belief was justified by championship performances.
In short, Catholic and DC fully embraced the area-wide understanding that they were the teams to beat in their respective sports — didn’t run from it, didn’t feel the pressure of it, but instead bought into that very idea themselves, playing with a confidence befitting championship teams.
The Aces’ baseball team is in the midst of an impressive season that already includes All ‘A’ Classic, 9th District and 3rd Region championships. No small feats, but Catholic never once wavered in believing it had the best team around — always anxious to prove it on a day-to-day basis on the diamond.
Most assuredly, the Aces — an uncommonly-skilled and balanced junior-laden team — will take this same mindset into Saturday’s KHSAA semi-state matchup with upstart 2nd Region champion Lyon County at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
Catholic has won 32 of 37 games this season, and a team can’t do this unless it cherishes the challenge and comes to an understanding that it’s all for one and one for all. I’ve seen many talented teams fall by the wayside through the years due to a selfish mentality. The Aces have never had this and have instead embraced one another’s successes.
The same can be said about the Daviess County softball program, which has evolved into a statewide power under the dutiful direction of longtime coach John Biggs.
The Lady Panthers are an ultra-confident team that goes about its business in an impressive way day after day — never believing that they’ve reached their zenith, always striving to improve and fundamentally appreciative of what all the hard work has done for the program in recent years.
DC (31-6) also features an exceptionally balanced lineup, outstanding pitching and defense, tremendous power in spots and situationally adept hitters that always seem to come through in the clutch. This is a team that never panics, that believes in the game plan and simply goes out and executes with extraordinary consistency.
The Lady Panthers’ postseason also begins Saturday, with a first-round matchup against Louisville Ballard in the KHSAA Start Tournament at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, and most assuredly, DC will not be in over its head. This is a team that, with a break here or there, is poised to make a lot of noise.
The 3rd Region will be well-represented the rest of the way in baseball and softball by two superior programs. Whether they win or lose from here on out is impossible to predict, but they’ll move forward believing they will win — and such a confidence-laden mentality can take any team a long way down the championship trail.
