Owensboro Catholic and Daviess County drew Monday games in the girls’ 3rd Region Soccer Tournament.
First-round byes went to Ohio County and Meade County. The Lady Aces were 9th District champions.
Catholic faces McLean County at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Shifley Park. Meade County (7-7-1) awaits the winner Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Daviess County will play Grayson County at 8 p.m. Monday. Ohio County will face the winner at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Ohio County is considered the favorite for the regional crown. The Lady Eagles are 8-2-1 and have shutout wins over Owensboro Catholic (3-0) and Daviess County (5-0).
The Lady Eagles have one of the best offensive players in the region with Carly Embry. The junior has 25 goals and three assists. Freshman Emily Goff has 15 goals and five assists.
“Carly Embry, she’s just dangerous when she gets the ball at her feet,” Ohio County coach Courtney Calloway said. “You never know what she can do with it, and it’s pretty awesome that she scored her 100th goal back a couple of games ago. She’s talented.
“We are very unselfish, Carly is very unselfish as well. Emily Goff, she’s a freshman, she’s been able to connect a lot. Those two are pretty unstoppable up top. We are being unselfish and finding that next pass when it needs to happen.”
It’s been 12 years since Ohio County’s girls have won a soccer regional championship, according to Calloway.
Daviess County is 6-5-2 and would meet Ohio County if it can get past Grayson County (4-8).
“There’s an advantage to winning your district with the possibility of drawing a bye,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “We knew by losing Thursday (district championship game) we were going to have to play a district winner at some point.
“Not having to play three games in four days is a positive, but that’s what happens when you don’t win, you dig yourself a hole. Catholic and Ohio are good teams. We’ll see how it goes.”
Catholic shut out DC 2-0 in the district championship game. The Lady Aces are 6-7 and drew in the top half of the bracket, away from Ohio County. McLean County is 2-11.
“We’re young, but I’m really proud of them,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “The last two games we’ve had were shutouts. We’re starting to play well. Hopefully we can continue to grow off that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.