The three girls’ soccer teams in the 3rd Region that line up as preseason favorites should be Owensboro Catholic, Daviess County and Ohio County.
Catholic is the defending 3rd Region champion and Ohio County reached the regional championship game last year.
APOLLO
Apollo is looking to be more competitive in the 9th District this season. Apollo finished 5-12-1 last season.
“We feel that if we can progress and become more consistent in how we play, we should be able to compete at a higher level in the district,” Apollo coach Zach Akin said.
Apollo has eight seniors on the team, with six of them returning starters from a year ago.
“We feel that with this large returning class, and some new young additions to the group we will have a great mix of older, experienced upperclassmen and energetic youth,” Akin said.
Seniors Alana Rone and Jolie Foster, and junior Kara Green were the top goal scorers last season. Rone scored nine goals, with Foster and Green contributing eight each.
“We will be looking for these three to contribute heavily towards our goal tally this year,” Akin said. “In addition, freshman Lili Ruth is someone we will be looking at to contribute up front as well.”
DAVIESS COUNTY
Daviess County was 12-9 last season and reached the regional semifinals last season.
“We like to think of ourselves as a defense-first team, we don’t want to give up goals,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “We’ve got several girls who play in the spring, and I think we will have three, four or five who can score. We’ve got several who can be in the low teens scoring goals.”
Kate McCain is the leading returning scorer with 11 goals. Lillian Coombs, Mary Evelyn Wiman, Bailey Brown and Molly Floyd will look to step up their scoring this season.
DC’s defensive group is basically seniors and sophomores. Keepers Emily Baughn and Kaelin Labhart really split time last season. Mia Griffith, Jessie Harwood, Mary Wesley Wiman, Molly Fuqua, Ansley Dant and Maddy Purcell make up the core defensive group.
Daviess County doesn’t have a freshman on the varsity roster for the first time in several years.
“All the girls played minutes last year, we’re hoping that will translate into better performances in the first 10-to-15 and last 10-to-15 (games),” Sandifer said. “We took a little while to work into games.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Catholic graduated leading scorer Maddie Hayden, who had 34 goals and 20 assists. Catholic finished 18-6-1 last season.
Ginny Young returns with 26 goals and 17 assists. Mallary Bailey is also back with 13 goals and 13 assists. They are among the seven seniors that Catholic has returning. Abby Payne is a senior keeper who will be returning.
“Looking at what we have back, I thought we would still be pretty decent,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “We have three freshmen who are going to start, and we still have a core group.”
The Lady Aces are aiming to return to the state tournament, where it reached the quarterfinals last year.
Allie Marston and Chloe Marston are two freshman who will be key players for Catholic. Meredith Traylor and Peyton Reid are two more freshmen who will have an impact for the Lady Aces.
OWENSBORO
Sarah Poole is in her first year as head coach for Owensboro girls’ soccer. The Lady Devils were 7-11 last season.
“The majority of our team do not play soccer outside of the high school season, so we lack quite a bit of game-play experience,” Poole said. “Due to this, my main expectation is to see growth as a team and individually, by the end of the season. I also believe that a lot of lessons can be learned from a game, regardless of the outcome, and we will take these lessons and build on them.”
Sydney Lovett had 14 goals and 14 assists last season. Lovett is back for her senior season.
“By the end of the season, I think our strengths will come from our defense, working as a unit to control the game and build the attack,” Poole said. “Emma Wilkins is our goalkeeper this year, who as a senior, has taken on a huge task.”
OHIO COUNTY
The Lady Eagles finished 13-7 last year and returns Emily Goff, who was one of the top scorers in the state with 44 goals last season. Goff is a senior.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Lady Mustangs went 12-7 last year. Jenny Nilsen was another top goal scorer in the state with 51 goals, and she has graduated.
McLEAN COUNTY
The Lady Cougars finished 2-15-2 last season.
