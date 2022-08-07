Owensboro Catholic and likely Daviess County will challenge Ohio County as the Lady Eagles look to defend their 3rd Region girls soccer championship.

Ohio County beat Catholic 2-1 in the regional championship game last fall. Ohio County beat Mercy 3-0 in the first round of the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament, but Henderson County ended the Lady Eagles season 5-1 in the state quarterfinals.

