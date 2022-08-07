Owensboro Catholic and likely Daviess County will challenge Ohio County as the Lady Eagles look to defend their 3rd Region girls soccer championship.
Ohio County beat Catholic 2-1 in the regional championship game last fall. Ohio County beat Mercy 3-0 in the first round of the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament, but Henderson County ended the Lady Eagles season 5-1 in the state quarterfinals.
APOLLO
Apollo will be looking to build with a large junior class playing for new coach Zach Akin. The E-Gals were 3-11 last season.
Alana Rone and Jolie Foster will lead a large junior class, and Akin got a look at what they could do offensively in a scrimmage win over McLean County on Saturday.
“It’s always a good performance when you see your team score 10 goals in the first game they played,” Akin said. “There’s definitely some positives to take away from today, but also definitely some things we can work on.”
Rone and Foster did well offensively.
“I believe they each had hat tricks,” Akins said. “You saw five different girls score, that’s kind of how we want it to be.”
Apollo has an experienced keeper in JoHannah Hutchinson, a senior who made 125 saves last season.
DAVIESS COUNTY
The Lady Panthers will be a young team with six juniors and three seniors. They will be looking for goals from their younger classes, with sophomore Kate McCain the returning leading scorer with 10 goals.
Reagan Chinn and Brooke Schwartz are also capable scorers who will be seniors. Schwartz had eight goals and Chinn checked in with six. Lillian Coombs is a sophomore who had nine assists and four goals.
“We expect most goal production to come from sophomores and freshmen,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “We expect our sophomores will score. The upperclassmen are more defenders than attackers.”
Lily Hoagland is one of those sophomores, and she is returning after sitting out last year with an ACL injury.
Emily Baughn is a junior and Kaelin Labhart is a freshman who should split time at keeper.
“I think we’ll be pretty solid defensively,” Sandifer said. “We improved some defensively late in season.”
DC defended well overall in both its 9th District championship game loss to Owensboro Catholic (2-0) and in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament against Ohio County (3-1).
More from this section
The Lady Panthers were 8-15 against a formidable schedule.
OWENSBORO
Sydney Lovett scored 30 goals last season to lead OHS.
“Sydney gained a wealth of experience playing ECNL this past year and hopefully that will show during high school season,” OHS coach Michael Lovett said.
Addyson Riney, Madalyn Decker and Mauwa Lamartine will also be looked to for scoring. The Lady Devils were 9-8 last season.
Chandler Worth has been outstanding as keeper the last three seasons for OHS, the senior made 167 saves last year.
“Chandler is and has been our rock defensively for the past three years and looks to be one of if not the best keeper in the region this year,” Michael Lovett said. “Losing seven seniors was obviously a big blow to us, but I believe this year’s team has the same drive and resolve of last year so we are hoping for another winning season.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Maddie Hayden led Catholic with 44 goals and also passed for 23 assists. Hayden will be a senior.
“As far as our core group, 9 of 11 starters are all back,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “We feel pretty confident, we are going to compete in the district and region. And we’re trying to go against a tougher schedule. The goal is to improve and challenge ourselves and try to get to state.”
The Lady Aces finished 19-6.
Mallary Bailey and Katie Riney will be expected to score double-digit goals again this season. Bailey had 14 and Riney 13 last season.
Catholic will be looking to fill in the 23 goals and 23 assists that Ashton Logsdon provided in her senior season.
“Maddie is going to score goals, but the combination between her and Ashton was really powerful,” Hines said.
Abby Payne is back for her junior season at keeper. Payne made 120 saves last year. Catholic returns its defensive back line as well.
In the 3rd Region, Ohio County will have to replace a lot graduated players that helped it to a 17-6 finish. None of those were more important than Carly Embry, who scored 56 goals. Emily Goff is back for her junior year after scoring 39 goals and passing for 18 assists last season.
McLean County finished 8-10-2. Muhlenberg County was 4-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.