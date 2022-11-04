OWESPTS-11-04-22 FF BIG GAME FEATURE

Owensboro Catholic’s Tut Carrico runs against Elizabethtown’s Sincere Washington on Friday night at Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Strong regular-season performances within their respective districts have provided Owensboro Catholic and Daviess County first-round Friday home games in the 2022 KHSAA football playoffs.

The Aces (7-3), ranked No. 3 in Class 2-A, play host to old playoff rival Fort Campbell (4-6) at Steele Stadium, and the Panthers (6-4), unranked in Class 6-A, entertain North Hardin (4-6) at Reid Stadium.

