Strong regular-season performances within their respective districts have provided Owensboro Catholic and Daviess County first-round Friday home games in the 2022 KHSAA football playoffs.
The Aces (7-3), ranked No. 3 in Class 2-A, play host to old playoff rival Fort Campbell (4-6) at Steele Stadium, and the Panthers (6-4), unranked in Class 6-A, entertain North Hardin (4-6) at Reid Stadium.
Three other area teams begin their postseason journeys on the road, with Apollo (2-8) visiting No. 10 Central Hardin (9-10) in 6-A, No. 10 McLean County (8-2) at Caldwell County (5-5) in 2-A and Ohio County (3-7) at No. 5 Bowling Green (8-2) in 5-A.
Each of these games kick off at 7 p.m. (CT).
Catholic will enter as a prohibitive favorite over Fort Campbell, once a perennial power and postseason nemesis.
The Aces have won five games in succession, including last week’s 43-9 trouncing of Elizabethtown, so all systems are go for head coach Jason Morris and Co.
“Our team is prepared for the playoffs,” Morris said. “Fort Campbell has good size and athleticism and can’t be taken lightly.
“We have great leadership and we’re focused — we’ll be ready.”
Catholic, shooting for its first-ever KHSAA state football championship, is led by Brady Atwell, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound sophomore quarterback who has gotten better as the season has progressed. He’s passed for 2,196 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he leads the team in rushing with 543 yards and seven scores.
Tutt Carrico leads the team with 106 points scored. He has caught 43 passes for 705 yards and 12 TDs, and has four rushing scores.
Vince Carrico, meanwhile, has rushed for 298 yards and seven touchdowns, and leads the squad in total tackles with 139 (including 12 tackles for loss).
The Falcons are led by quarterback Darin Frederick (1,466 yards, 18 TDs), as well as the running back tandem of Keshawn Dixon (479 yards, four TDs) and Maurice Moore (442 yards, six RDs).
Daviess County, coming off a 49-48 overtime loss to unbeaten 4-A power Warren East in Bowling Green, will be hoping for a big bounce-back versus the invading Trojans.
“North Hardin is an extremely athletic team with speed at every position,” Panthers head coach Matt Brannon said. “Their quarterback (Jayden Thorpe) is a threat to run, and their primary running back (Kye Boyd) is big and physical as well. Their defense is very athletic.
“We will have an advantage with our size up front and if (running back) Bryson Parm can continue the tear he is one, we will be hard to stop.”
North Hardin’s Thorpe has passed for 1,426 yards and 15 touchdowns, and has run doe 480 yards and four more scores Boyd has rushed for 912 yards and 11 TDs, and breakaway threat Shaun Boykins has 48 receptions for 786 yards and 10 TDs.
More from this section
Parm has rushed for 1,325 yards and 15 TDs to pace the Panthers’ ground attack, and wide receiver Decker Renfrow is the team’s top deep threat, with 25 receptions for 649 yards and 10 scores. The QB tandem of Lake Wilson and Jack Ball has produced 19 TD passes.
Veteran linebacker Issac Blue is the defensive leader with 104 total tackles.
Apollo will venture to Cecilia seeking an upset of red-hot Central Hardin, which has won five straight games in impressive fashion since losing at Henderson County on Sept. 16. The Bruins defeated Apollo 51-20 on Sept. 2 at Eagle Stadium.
“It’s going to be a good matchup,” said Apollo head coach John Edge, whose team closed out regular-season play with a 49-12 loss at Greenwood, ranked No. 8 in 5-A. “We have to set the tone in this game early. Defensively, we’ve got to find a way to stop them, and then score when we have opportunities.”
Central Hardin features one of the state’s most potent ground games, rolling up 2,839 yards on the season. It’s a balanced attack led by Mason Gardner, who has rushed for 774 yards and 21 touchdowns.
QB Zakery Spurrier has passed for 620 yards and seven touchdowns, and has rushed for 589 yards and nine scores.
Leading the way for Apollo is quarterback Christian Combs, who has passed for 1,798 yards and 15 touchdowns, and has rushed for 531 yards and eight TDs. Donte Dixon has seven rushing touchdowns, and Carter Contratto has a team-best 43 receptions for 116 yards and three scores.
Linebacker Morgan Eans paces the defense with 116 total tackles.
McLean County travels west to Princeton for its matchup with the late-charging Tigers, who have won three in a row and four of their last five after a rugged start.
“Caldwell County is a tough team that plays in a tough district,” Cougars head coach Zach Wagner said. ‘They have gotten on a roll the last couple of games and seem to be clipping along at the right time.”
The Tigers feature QB Luke Parker, who has passed for 870 yards and six touchdowns, running back Jamus Carneyhan (899 yards, nine TDs), and wide receiver Xavier Bumpus, who has 22 receptions for 306 yards and two scores.
Leading McLean County is two-way star Zach Clayton, who has rushed for 687 yards and nine TDs, and who paces the team in total tackles with 86. Will Taylor has a dozen tackles for loss and nine sacks, and Evan Ward has 19 receptions for 449 yards and six scores. Ward also leads the squad with four interceptions.
Ohio County faces a monumental task at Donaldson Stadium in Bowling Green, where they will tangle with the seven-time state champion Purples.
“Obviously, our path is difficult,” Eagles first-year head coach Terry Moeller said. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for Bowling Green and their program. I also have a tremendous amount of faith in our guys and the preparation they’ve put in this week. The game is played on the field and we will be ready to play the game.”
BG, smarting from last week’s 31-0 setback at defending 6-A state champion St. Xavier, is directed by QB Duece Bailey (2,112 passing yards, 22 TDs). Other key players include running back Javen Huddleston (700 yarss, 10 TDs), and the receiver tandem of Easton Barlow and Trevy Barber, who have combined for 68 receptions for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The run-oriented Eagles feature Matthew Smith (879 yards, nine TDs) and Jaylen Walker (508 yards, six TDs). Noah Phelps has a team-high 94 total tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.