Owensboro Catholic completed its short-term goal in the opening round of the 9th District Baseball Tournament, which was to move on to the 3rd Region Tournament, on a warm Saturday afternoon.

Catholic scored plenty of runs in the first three innings, then settled in for a 7-1 win over Owensboro High School at Apollo High School’s Eagle Park.

The No. 5 Aces will meet Apollo in the 9th District championship game Tuesday at 7 p.m. Apollo dropped Daviess County 16-6 in the opening 9th District tourney game of the day. Catholic is 26-4.

Catholic starter Sam McFarland pitched five innings and combined with Hayden Ward to scatter eight hits while not giving up an earned run. Catholic did commit three errors.

“Our pitching, I think we can go to six, seven guys and feel comfortable about it,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said.

Brady Atwell hit a long single to score two runs and help Catholic to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Luke Evans had a sacrifice fly score a run, and Parker Heistand put down a bunt that led to an error and scored another run in the second inning for a 5-0 Catholic advantage. John Michael Frey walked to lead off the inning and scored.

A run scored on a wild pitch in the third for Catholic, and another run scored from third while a rundown was on between first and second. Catholic didn’t score over the last three innings.

“I thought we came out really focused, we got them down, I cautioned them about getting ahead and just not putting teams away,” Hamilton said. “Credit them, they kept fighting. We didn’t do the things I thought we needed to do to get another run or two runs in.

“We still hit a few balls hard, but I still feel like we can be better. Most coaches probably wouldn’t complain scoring seven runs, but I’m a guy that’s going to complain. This was our 30th game and we’ve given up 91 runs, if we can usually hold a team under three we’re probably going to win.”

Will Rickard came on in relief for OHS in the third and gave up two hits and no more runs with three strikeouts and a walk. Cayden Ray was the starting pitcher and went 2.2 innings.

Blake Kimbrell was 2-for-3 with the only run scored for OHS in the fifth inning. Eli Hampton was also 2-for-4.

“Will did a really good job, he came in a tough spot, top of the lineup, and he mixed it up enough for them not to string stuff together,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said.

OHS ended its season 13-17.

“At the end of the day I’d take (0-30) with one district win on May 14, but, yes, I’m proud of our guys. They kept working,” Fiorella said. “I like the pieces of the puzzle we have, we just have to put that puzzle together a little sooner. With a little experience and maturity we gained through this season, we’re going to be able to do that.

“This team (Catholic) is really good with two strikes, they’re really tough to get out, and they hit the ball hard.”

OWENSBORO000 010 0 _ 1 8 2

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC322 000 x _ 7 8 3

WP-McFarland. LP-Ray.