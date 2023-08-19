Owensboro Catholic came out hot from the start Friday night and rolled to a 42-6 win over Apollo High School in the season opening football game for both teams.
The Aces scored on every possession of the first half and six of seven through the early part of the fourth quarter, as Brady Atwell couldn’t be stopped passing the football on Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium.
The junior quarterback made 23-of-25 passes for 331 yards unofficially with five touchdowns and one interception.
Tut Carrico caught six passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Seven Catholic receivers caught passes.
“I have guys all around me who can make plays, its just my job to get them the ball, and once they have the ball in their hands, that’s up to them to make plays. I feel comfortable with everybody on the team to make plays,” Atwell said.
Atwell had a 17-yard touchdown pass to start things off to Noah Rhinerson with 8:28 left in the first quarter. Atwell took care of things himself for Catholic’s second touchdown, getting a 1-yard sneak for a 14-0 advantage.
Waryn Ebelhar caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Atwell for a 21-0 lead with 10:54 left in the second quarter.
Atwell showed some arm strength when he uncorked a 41-yard strike down the Catholic sideline to Kaiser Frick for a 28-0 lead.
Catholic got the running clock going with a 36-0 lead on its next possession, with Atwell hitting Tut Carrico from the Apollo 30, and Carrico breaking two tackles and cutting back for the score.
The 2-point conversion was also an impressive play, because Catholic had to make the try from the 18-yard line because of a penalty, and Tut Carrico came across the field to make the snag from Atwell, dragging a toe in the end zone for the 36-0 lead.
Atwell would connect one more time with Tut Carrico with 10:15 left in the game.
“I’m very proud of my team,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “Anytime you’ve got a quarterback like that, throwing the ball that accurately, and the type of receivers we have catching the football, we’re two deep at every receiver position, we’re just blessed. The offensive line was very efficient. We were disciplined and we played well.”
JT Edge completed a 9-yard pass to Niles Board to get a touchdown for Apollo in the final minutes. Apollo had 100 yards in total offense unofficially.
“This game doesn’t define our season, and it doesn’t define their season,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “The great thing is we’ve got nine more ballgames to get better and do our job.”
Catholic is 1-0. Apollo is 0-1.
SCORING
APOLLO0 0 0 6 _ 6
OWENSBORO CATHOLC14 22 0 6 _ 42
C-Rhinerson 17 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
C-Atwell 1 run (Garvin kick)
C-Ebelhar 9 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
C-Frick 41 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
C-T. Carrico 30 pass from Atwell (T. Carrico pass from Atwell)
C-T. Carrico 25 pass from Atwell (kick failed)
A-Board 9 pass from Edge (kick failed)
