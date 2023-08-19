Owensboro Catholic came out hot from the start Friday night and rolled to a 42-6 win over Apollo High School in the season opening football game for both teams.

The Aces scored on every possession of the first half and six of seven through the early part of the fourth quarter, as Brady Atwell couldn’t be stopped passing the football on Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium.

