Owensboro Catholic looked at its matchup against McLean County on Friday night as a first-round high school football playoff game.
The Aces scored on six straight possessions and rolled to a 40-6 win in front of a large crowd at Steele Stadium.
The victory pushed Catholic to 6-3, 4-0 in Class 2-A, District 2. More importantly, it vaulted Catholic into the second spot in 2-A RPI, which is used to set homefield games for the KHSAA football playoffs after the first two rounds. Perennial state power Mayfield is third in the 2-A RPI after this week.
There is still another week of the regular season left, and Catholic will host Elizabethtown next Friday.
“I’m really proud, especially of this senior group,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “They’ve come together, had a really good heart to heart on Monday. We feel like there’s something special boiling here, we’ll see how far it takes us week to week.
“We talked about this week being basically round one of the playoffs, because if you don’t win this week, you’re not winning the state title. Let’s just face it, we’re better at home, if you don’t win this week you don’t get those home playoff games.”
Catholic will be at Steele Stadium for at least the first two games in the 2-A playoffs.
The Aces started the game like they realized the urgency of the game. They went on a 12-play march that was finished with Tutt Carrico going straight ahead for an 8-yard touchdown run with 7:44 left in the first quarter.
Carrico also made three impressive touchdown catches from Brady Atwell, who threw for four touchdowns. Atwell hit Kaiser Frick with a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
Carrico converted a 50-yard pass-run touchdown from Atwell. The Catholic quarterback ran two yards for a touchdown and a 26-0 lead after he returned an interception 40 yards to midfield before halftime.
The last two touchdown catches by Carrico were impressive because he out-jumped a McLean County defender on a 17-yard scoring play, and he took a ball away from a McLean defender on an 18-yard touchdown catch.
“When the ball is thrown, I make the plays,” Carrico said.
Carrico had five catches for 92 yards. Atwell was 15-of-22 passing for 201 yards. Jack Terry had nine rushes for 72 yards. Catholic finished with 133 rushing yards and 334 yards in total offense.
“We played pretty good, every play we called worked, we didn’t have any self destruction,” Carrico said.
McLean County got on the board with a Zach Clayton 1-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the game. McLean County finished with 184 yards in total offense, 141 on the ground. Elijah Baldwin ran for 72 yards on six carries.
McLEAN COUNTY 0 0 0 6 — 6
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 12 14 0 — 40
OC-T. Carrico 8 run (Atwell run)
OC-Frick 10 pass from Atwell (kick failed)
OC-T. Carrico 50 pass from Atwell (kick failed)
OC-Atwell 2 run (run failed)
OC-T. Carrico 17 pass from Atwell (Ranallo kick)
OC-T. Carrico 18 pass from Atwell (Ranallo kick)
M-Clayton 1 run (kick failed)
