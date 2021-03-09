Owensboro Catholic found a depleted Webster County squad on Monday at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Aces handled Webster County 56-19 as they looked to get past a loss to 9th District and 3rd Region rival Apollo last Saturday.
“I liked the way we were shooting the ball, we got a lot of good ball movement,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We ran our offense well, glad we were able to do that. We saw the ball go through the basket a few times, we had been struggling to shoot the ball.”
The Lady Aces hit 23-of-41 from the floor for 56%. They were 5-of-10 on 3s for 50%.
Hailee Johnson and Catherine Head each scored 12 points to lead Catholic. Johnson also had three steals and two assists. Head had a couple of assists.
Catholic substituted liberally in the second half.
The Lady Aces will take a 13-9 record into a big-time matchup to end the regular season Friday night. No. 1 Elizabethtown will come to the Sportscenter to face Catholic in a 6 p.m. game.
“We always want to challenge ourselves,” Robertson said. “We don’t want any false hope of having a good record but not going and playing anybody. I know we’re younger than in years past, but this talent has grown up real quick.”
Webster County (9-11) will be trying to regroup after missing its top three scorers with injuries. Raigan Price, Brooklyn Clark and Adeline McDyer have been out for three games now.
“This is our third game with this lineup,” Webster County coach Brock Stone said. “We lost to Union last Thursday, played with it again Friday (a win over Lyon County) then tonight. Hopefully by the start of the district tournament we’ll get some of our girls back, at least two of them.
“We’re just trying to get to the (6th) district tournament. We average 48 points a game and 36 points didn’t play tonight. We only got 19, so that’s about right.”
Mary Kate Rakestraw scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Webster County.
WEBSTER COUNTY3-9-5-2 — 19
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC26-13-11-6 — 56
Webster County (19) — Rakestraw 13, Yates 4, Shoulders 2.
Owensboro Catholic (56) — Johnson 12, Head 12, Hayden 8, Le Keelin 5, Hamilton 4, Goetz 3, Conkright 2, Rice 2, Traylor 2, Riney 2, La Keelin 2, Maggard 2.
