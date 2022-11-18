CATHOLIC FB ADVANCE

Owensboro Catholic’s Deuce Sims carries the ball downfield during a game against McLean County on Oct. 21 at Steele Stadium.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

It’s suddenly a three-game season for the Owensboro Catholic High School football team, which is hoping to run the table and capture the program’s first KHSAA state championship.

Next up is Lexington Christian, who will visit Steele Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 2-A quarterfinals.

