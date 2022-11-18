It’s suddenly a three-game season for the Owensboro Catholic High School football team, which is hoping to run the table and capture the program’s first KHSAA state championship.
Next up is Lexington Christian, who will visit Steele Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 2-A quarterfinals.
“I like where we are as a team, and I don’t think the moment is too big for the group we have this season,” said OCHS head coach Jason Powers, whose team was eliminated by Lexington Christian 49-21 in last year’s quarterfinal round in Lexington. “There was a five-minute stretch in last year’s game where we imploded and gave up 21 points, and you can’t afford to do that against really good football teams.
“We’re a year older and wiser, and we have a different collection of talent this time. Our style of play is night and day different than it was last season, and we’re excited about playing this game.”
Lexington Christian finished 14-1 and lost a 23-21 heartbreaker to Beechwood in the 2021 state championship game. This season the Eagles are 8-4, but have won their last six games, including last week’s 42-13 second-round conquest of visiting Somerset.
“Their overall athleticism jumps out at you,” Morris said of Lexington Christian. “They’re very balanced with their offensive attack, having the ability to run it or throw it. They’re versatile, and they’ll force us to make adjustments on the defensive side.
“They have some breakaway threats on offense, guys we’ll need to keep in front of us.”
Directing it all for the Eagles is junior quarterback Cutter Boley, who has completed 212-of-328 passes for 3,402 yards and 32 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions.
Boley’s top target is junior wide receiver Parker Chaney, who has made 71 receptions for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Evan Brown has 51 catches for 886 yards and seven scores, and senior Will Nichols has 26 receptions for 520 yards and six scores.
The team’s balanced running attack is paced by senior J’Veontae Emerson, who has rushed for 464 yards and 11 TDs.
Defensively, the Eagles are led by junior linebacker Major Brown (86 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss), along with linebacker Nichols and sophomore safety Jackson Dillow, each of whom have intercepted three passes.
Owensboro Catholic (9-3) enters the contest on a seven-game win streak, including last week’s 47-32 second-round victory over visiting district rival McLean County.
“I was proud of the way we took care of business,” Morris said of his team’s conquest of the Cougars. “Now, we get to play at home again, and that’s a huge advantage this time of year.”
The Aces are paced by highly touted quarterback Brady Atwell, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound sophomore quarterback who has completed 179-of-271 passes for 2,580 yards and 29 touchdowns, wth 11 interceptions.
Atwell also leads the team in rushing with 548 yards and eight touchdowns, and sophomore Vince Carrico has added 337 yards and seven scores.
Atwell’s favorite receiver target is junior Tut Carrico, who has caught 47 passes for 774 yards and 14 touchdowns Sophomore Waryn Ebelhar (38-673-3) and junior Deuce Sims (35-410-3) are also major threats.
On the defensive side, Vince Carrico has registered 168 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, and his older brother, Tut, has made 120 total tackles (8.5 TFL), with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“We need to display overall discipline in all aspects of the game if we want to succeed the rest of the way,” Morris said. “We have the horsepower to contend, and we just need to play clean, efficient football the rest of the way.”
