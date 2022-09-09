For the second time this season, Owensboro Catholic and Apollo went to double overtime to decide their 9th District boys soccer matchup.
And for the second time this season, the Aces prevailed, 1-0 on Thursday at Independence Bank Field.
Cameron Cecil converted the rebound off a Brody Martin free kick in the 86th minute to lift the Aces to the win. Catholic also won 2-1 at Apollo on Aug. 18 on penalty kicks.
Catholic has a 6-3-3 record and is 2-3 in the district. Apollo is 4-7, 2-3 in the district.
The free kick was set up after Apollo’s Hunter Dickerson was given a red card at the top of the box.
“I had a free kick against Daviess County and I went left of the wall, I did the same thing, we got the rebound. It was an amazing experience,” Brody Martin said.
Cecil is a sophomore and it was his second goal of the season.
I just wanted to see the bounce off, I kicked through with my right foot, I knew I could do it,” Cecil said. “Keep my eye on the ball, seeing where other players are, seeing if I can get my head or foot on it.”
Apollo got a lot of shots, but it had a tough time getting them in range to be a threat. Apollo had a solid free kick in the 42nd minute that Catholic keeper Parker Jones mad a huge save on to keep the scoreless tie. Apollo got a lot of pressure on Catholic’s defense in the 47th minute but Jones made another tough save.
“The game went back and forth, we made some changes at halftime, it was quite the momentum swing,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said. “The keeper made some really good saves. It was all about digging deep. It was epitomized by Austin (Martin) losing the ball in the box, and regaining it somehow on the edge of the box. He’s the poster child of effort and recovery. The work rate and effort of the whole group is a match for any team I’ve had, it’s really something special this year.
“We had to change the shape a little bit to counter what they were doing, once we did that it gave us a better hold on the game, we stuck with that in the overtimes. Our guys held tight and have been able to keep the clean sheet.”
Jones finished with five saves. Each team took 12 shots total, and each team also finished with five shots on goal.
