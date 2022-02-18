Brian Griffith hit some big free throws late and scored 25 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 56-52 win over Evansville Reitz in boys basketball Thursday at the Sportscenter.
Parker Gray and Ji Webb each scored 12 points for the Aces. Griffith made five 3-pointers and Gray added four 3s.
The Aces close out the regular season at 16-11.
Koston McReynolds led Reitz with 20 points and Gavin Schippert added 17.
OWENSBORO 52, HENDERSON COUNTY 46
Amari Wales led Owensboro with 17 points. Kenyatta Carbon had 12 points & nine rebounds. Chris Glover added 10 points for the Devils.
OHS closed the regular season 19-7.
OWENSBORO 10 9 16 17 — 52
HENDERSON COUNTY 9 16 11 10 — 46
Owensboro (52) — Wales 17, Carbon 12, Glover 10, Taylor 4, Talbott 4, Johnson 4, Rogers 1.
Henderson County (46) — Thomas 12, Bender 12, Rideout 6, Dixon 5, Wilson 4, Sutterfield 4, Davenport 3.
UNION COUNTY 78 DAVIESS COUNTY 75
Union County edged the Panthers at Morganfield. Izaiah Manuel posted 30 points to lead Union County.
Jack Payne led DC with 18 points. Gage Phelps and Jonathan Moss each scored 17 points.
Devonte McCampbell had a double-double for the Panthers with 16 points, 10 rebounds.
DC was 27-of-49 from the floor for 55% and 8-of-17 from 3-point range for 47%. The Panthers were 13-of-22 from the free throw line for 59%.
DC closed the regular season 11-16.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 66 APOLLO 44
Apollo was led by Zjhan Tutt with 17 points. Eli Masterson added 15 points for Apollo at Eagle Arena.
Christian County was led by Derrell Bateman’s 16 points. Jordan Miles scored 12 points. KJ Vaughn and Breland Morrison each scored 10 points for Christian County (9-20).
Apollo finished the regular season 2-25.
McLEAN COUNTY 57 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 49
Brodie Cline scored 16 points and Jaxon Floyd added 13 to lead McLean County to the win in Calhoun.
The Cougars finished the regular season 18-9.
Nathan Hernandez scored 15 points to lead Trinity, hitting four 3-pointers. Bailey Wright added 11 points for Trinity, which closed the regular season 15-14.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 11 11 8 19 — 49
McLEAN COUNTY 14 7 20 16 — 57
Whitesville Trinity (49) — N. Hernandez 15, Wright 11, Smith 9, Howard 6, Payne 4, Goetz 2, L. Huff 2.
McLean County (57) — Cline 16, Floyd 13, Lee 9, Dame 9, Durbin 3, Scott 2, Ward 2, Haerle 2, Riley 1.
HANCOCK COUNTY 74, CANNELTON 34
Kaleb Keown scored 19 points, Devyn Powers added 17 points, and Ryan Ogle added 10 for Hancock County in Hawesville. Hancock County is 12-15.
CANNELTON 10 7 8 9 — 34
HANCOCK COUNTY 28 19 18 9 — 74
Cannelton (34) — Wiseman 12, Garrett 8, Larsen 6, Boyle 4, Hale 4.
Hancock County (74) — Keown 19, Powers 17, Ogle 10, Ferry 9, Emmick 5, Payne 5, Gray 3, Lewko 2, Lucas 2, D. Morris 2.
SOUTH WARREN 62, OHIO COUNTY 61
Ty Price scored 30 points to lead South Warren (14-15).
Josh Manning scored 19 points to lead Ohio County. Parker Culbertson scored 11 points and Isaac Southard added 10 points for Ohio County.
The Eagles finished the regular season 18-7.
GIRLS GRAVES COUNTY 61 MUHLENBERG COUNTY 44
Brooklyn Stewart scored 15 points and Sarah-Cate Boggess added 10 for Muhlenberg County at Greenville. Aven Proffitt and Macy Fields each added nine points for the Lady Mustangs, who finished the regular season 9-15.
Nealey Jackson scored 23 points to lead Graves County (21-6).
