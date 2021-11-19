The Owensboro Catholic High School football team faces one of the most formidable challenges in the commonwealth on Friday night when it visits undefeated powerhouse Lexington Christian in the quarterfinal round of the KHSAA playoffs, but head coach Jason Morris just wants the Aces to be the Aces.
“Our team has really evolved during the course of this season, and I’m really proud of our football program, proud of our players and coaches for hanging in there,” said Morris, whose squad has won seven consecutive games since starting 0-5. “We have a lot of young guys who have gained a lot of experience over the course of 12 games.
“We just need to go out and be the best version of ourselves that we can be. I don’t believe you can change a bunch of things around for one opponent — we just need to do what we do and do it very well to have a chance to be competitive against one of the best teams in Kentucky.”
Catholic (7-5) is coming off a 36-0 second-round victory over Hancock County. In that game, senior quarterback Lincoln Clancy completed 20-of-25 passes for 234 yards and connected with Braden Mundy on two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Hunter Monroe ran for 100 yards on 13 carries and scored a pair of TDs.
In addition, the Aces’ dramatically-improved defense shut out the rival Hornets for the second time this season.
Freshman Vince Carrico registered 21 tackles, including five for loss. Michael Hyland came away with three interceptions, with both Max Pride and Brice Boarman recovering fumbles.
“We’ve played well throughout this streak,” Morris said, “and this is a team that has continued to believe through all the ups and downs. We knew all along we were a quality football team — its just took us a little time to start winning games.”
Lexington Christian (12-0) is coming off a 61-13 second-round blowout of Danville.
Against the Admirals, coach Doug Charles’ Eagles were led by running back Xavier Brown, who rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns — keying a balanced ground attack that rolled up 372 yards. Quarterback Drew Nieves was 8-of-15 for 133 yards and a touchdown to Mason Moore, who caught six passes for 94 yards.
Defensively, Major Brown led the way with six tackles, and Tyler Morris had a pair of sacks. Moore and Will Orberson picked off Danville passes.
“They don’t have many weaknesses, not much you can pick on when it comes to Lexington Christian,” Morris said. “They’re just an all-around solid team that has played at a very high level throughout the season. They’ve beaten three top-ranked teams in other classifications.
“They have a special group of kids who lost a tough game for the state championship last year (dropping a 24-23 decision to Beechwood), so, of course, they’re trying to come back and win this state championship this season.”
Nonetheless, Morris doesn’t expect his team to blink.
“We have a group that is excited to have the opportunity to play this game,” Morris said. “We just need to show up and play, take care of the football, limit penalties and play as clean a game as we can possibly play.
“What we’re looking to do is play competitive and get to the fourth quarter with a chance to win.”
