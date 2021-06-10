Owensboro Catholic High School’s girls’ 4x100 relay team headlines the area competitors in the Class A KHSAA State Track and Field Meet on Thursday in Lexington.
The Lady Aces’ foursome has the fourth-fastest time going into the meet at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex, making them the highest seed among the area’s contingent.
Catholic’s Caroline Kanipe, Mallary Bailey, Emilee Cecil and Kash Rice teamed to win the event at the Class A Region 2 meet on May 24 at Green County.
Catholic’s seed time is 53.34. Murray is the top seed in the state race at 52.72.
The Catholic team is excited about its chances at state.
“If you go in fourth and your lane is in the middle of the track, yeah, you’ve got a shot,” Catholic coach Jim Ivey said of the relay’s chances at a strong showing. “There’s three handoffs, but we’ve got some speed, and I’m telling them to be aggressive.”
Kanipe, a senior, has been a strong leadoff runner, and she also understands the leadership aspect of her role. Rice, an eighth-grader, has picked up running the anchor leg.
Ella Claire had a big race to win the regional championship in the 3,200 with a time of 13:17.37, placing her as the 13th seed in the state meet.
“When she won the regional meet, she buried it on the last turn,” Ivey said. “She has been coming on, and you’re looking for the magic this time of year.”
Hancock County’s Isabella Ross is the 10th seed in the girls’ 1,600 (5:47.50), which she won in the regional meet.
McLean County boys have the eighth seed in the 4x100 relay with Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans and Braeden Peercy going 45.87.
The Cougars’ Kadyn McElvain is the ninth seed in the boys’ 300 hurdles with a time of 43.28, and Evans is the 11th seed in the triple jump (39-1).
Peercy is the 11th seed in the high jump (5-10). McElvain is the 13th seed in the high jump (5-8).
McLean County also is the 13th seed in the 4x200 relay (1:36.43), which includes Munster, Clayton, Evans and McElvain.
