Owensboro Catholic had more than a few chances to get goals in its 9th District Tournament opening game against Owensboro High School.
The Lady Aces were able to connect twice.
Catholic scored early in the first half and again early in the second, then made that hold up for a 2-0 win on Tuesday at Shifley Park.
Madeline Hayden had the first goal for Catholic in the third minute. Jenny Young split defenders in the midfield and got the ball to Hayden for the goal.
Katie Riney scored the second goal in the 46th minute after Ella Claire Goetz sent a pass in from distance.
“They put their better players in the back and tried to pack it in until the last 10 minutes,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “We knew it was going to be like that. The first goal came from a deep ball from the midfield and we kind of split them. We did a pretty good job of that, but we didn’t find those options in the game, where we could build up. There were a couple of combinations that we missed.”
OHS did use a different defensive alignment from when Catholic beat the Lady Devils 10-1 back on Oct. 5.
Chandler Worth was also sensational in goal against Catholic. She was credited with 20 saves.
“Chandler, she was amazing,” OHS coach Michael Lovett said.
Catholic (5-7) moves on to face Daviess County for the district championship on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Hines hopes his team gets some scoring opportunities against a stingy DC defense.
“We create opportunities, we’ve got to put them away,” Hines said. “That’s been the story all year, we had at least three one-on-ones tonight. Chandler came up big.
“We’ve had three one-on-ones or four in every game we’ve played, even against top teams in the state and we’ve missed them.”
Owensboro finished 3-4.
“We knew a week ago that we would play them again tonight,” Lovett said. “Our mission was not to show our hand. You don’t want to lose 10-1 to anybody, but we knew we were going to have a different formation, different personnel in.
“The true OHS is what you’ve seen the last two games against Daviess County and Catholic. That’s who we are, that’s how we’re going to build for the future. I could not be more proud of a team that has been beat down, beat down and beat down, and them saying we’re tired of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.