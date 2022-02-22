Owensboro Catholic was able to find the basket a lot in the first game of the girls 9th District Tournament on Monday night.
The Lady Aces had four players score in double figures and they made 48.8% from the floor to roll to a 58-31 win over Owensboro at the DC gym.
Hailee Johnson led the Lady Aces with 17 points and Katie Riney added 12. Karmin Riley and Maddie Hayden each added 10 points for Catholic.
The Lady Aces are 24-9 and advanced to the 3rd Region Tournament with the win over OHS. The Lady Aces will take on Apollo for the 9th District championship Thursday at 7 p.m.
Catholic was up 10-4 after the first quarter and 24-11 at halftime. The Lady Aces made 6-of-9 from the floor in the second quarter and 8-of-14 in the third. Catholic was in command 47-22 after three quarters. The Lady Aces made three 3s in a row, one each from Riley, Riney and Lexie Keelin, go to up 44-19.
“We started to hit shots in the third quarter, and started pulling away third and early fourth, we’re starting to see the ball go in the basket,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We’ve got to continue to play hard, we were allowing a lot of straight line drives in our zone, there’s no way somebody should drive from the left wing or the top of the key all the way to the rim, that’s just laziness.”
Catholic forced 10 turnovers in the first half, but Robertson wanted to see better work on the offensive glass. OHS outrebounded Catholic 24-21, unofficially.
Robertson was just glad to get the first round of the district out of the way and move on with a berth in the regional tournament.
“I’m always sick this day, no doubt about it,” Robertson said. “You play 30 games all year, it comes down to one game.”
Owensboro finished 13-16, but it has a lot of experience returning. The Lady Devils got a lot of shots in good range in the first half, but couldn’t get anything to fall.
“We got the shots we wanted, we just couldn’t get them to fall early,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “I think we got down on ourselves with that, it led to a lot of other things. Hats off to Catholic, we’re going against a team that’s been one of the best in the region. You can tell their experience took over, being in games like this, once they got a couple of transition buckets. We played well early, I thought we were competing, I thought we kind of unraveled in the second half once we got down.”
Lindsey Gibson scored nine points to lead OHS. Lulu Greer scored six points for the Lady Devils.
“Nobody graduates, this was a good learning thing,” Locher said. “We have to create points off offensive rebounds. We’re going to fight, we know we can control things with our effort. We didn’t give up, we kept battling on through it. I told them to remember this game. We felt like we beat some teams this year that we were better than, and we struggled against some teams that were better than us.”
OWENSBORO 7 11 9 — 31
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10 14 23 11 — 58
Owensboro (31) — Gibson 9, Greer 6, Phillips 4, Worth 4, Hughes 4, Hogg 2, E. Wilkins 2.
Owensboro Catholic (58) — Johnson 17, Riney 12, Hayden 10, Riley 10, Le. Keelin 4, Randolph 3, Conkright 2.
