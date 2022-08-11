Maddie Hayden scored seven goals to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 12-0 girls soccer win over Apollo in the Wednesday night continuation of a game started Tuesday at Catholic.
Annie Helwig had three goals and two assists. Ginny Young had four assists and a goal. Abby Payne also had a goal.
