Owensboro Catholic High School will host Butler County in the Class 2-A football playoffs Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.
PSL holders may purchase tickets on Wednesday Nov. 3, and Thursday Nov. 4, in the athletic office from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. both days. If a PSL holder purchased a ticket for Oct. 29, if they bring in their ticket they will receive the first playoff game ticket free.
All remaining tickets will be sold on Friday, Nov. 5, from 8 am to 3 pm in the athletic office.
ALL-REGION SOCCER
Here are the selections for the Boys’ All-3rd Region Soccer Teams.
First team
Daviess County: Carson Thomas, Tanner Andersen, Sean Higgs.
Ohio County: Angel Sandria, Christian Byrd, Omar Mujica.
Apollo: Elbert Moo, Harrison Bowman.
Owensboro: Sang Thang.
Meade County: Grayson Pollock.
Owensboro Catholic: Austin Martin.
Second team
Daviess County: Nate Dailey, Dax Sandifer
Ohio County: Will Young.
Apollo: Ko Htoo.
Owensboro: Jacob O’Brien.
Meade County: Brycen Schmidt, Drew Emig.
Owensboro Catholic: Brody Martin, Lance Dickens.
Muhlenberg County: Mason Lile, Dylan Niemi.
Grayson County: Josh Stevenson, Bahaa El Masri.
Honorable Mention
Hayden Boswell-Daviess County. Jack Diaz-Ohio County. Houston Collins-Apollo. Aiden Fregoe, Ryan Sovar-OHS. Carter McCoy-Meade County. Aaron Self-Owensboro Catholic. Oak Shain-Muhlenberg County. Jackson Kane-Grayson County.
