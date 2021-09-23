While Owensboro Catholic was the consolation bracket winner of the All ‘A’ State Volleyball Tournament, it learned some useful lessons in going 4-2 last weekend.
The six matches were over Friday and Saturday, so the Lady Aces got plenty of work on their mental and physical endurance.
“We just stayed alive the whole time,” said Hadley Latham, a senior outside hitter. “Nobody really got down, we got exhausted obviously, but we still played hard and kept the energy up.”
Going up against one of the top teams in the state in St. Henry, and another standout team in Holy Cross, Catholic saw a different pace of the game.
“All A helped us a lot,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. “We found out how fast the game really can be played and we stepped up to be honest, we were the only team that got close to St. Henry. They had five D1 players.
“We took them to 25-19, then they really showed what they could do to us the next game, 25-9. That’s how they beat everybody. We played them once and Louisville Holy Cross once. Holy Cross really taught us if you really want to come to state then you better play at this level. The girls did. Those teams took first and second.”
Catholic was more competitive with Holy Cross, losing 25-21, 25-23 at Eastern Kentucky University.
The Lady Aces (14-5) think seeing teams like St. Henry and Holy Cross will give them a push for the rest of the regular season.
They will have matches with Todd County Central and Breckinridge County at the Catholic gym on Saturday.
Cate Sights is by far the leader in kills for Catholic with 241, or 4.55 per set. Latham is second with 77 kills.
Olivia Castlen is the block leader with 46 and Sights has 35.
Abigail Williams has 32 blocks. Kennedy Murphy has 269 assists, while Paige Miles has 250. Emily Christian has 264 digs, while Miles has 100.
Murphy leads the team in service aces with 45. Sights has 41 aces and got on a couple of strong service runs in Catholic’s 3-0 win over Apollo on Tuesday. Catholic prevailed 25-15, 25-8, 25-9 and swept the regular-season matches against the E-Gals.
“Sights’ serving was outstanding, she did that all last weekend, too,” Hardison said. “It seems like she gets better every game.
“Her confidence in herself is a big key. If she got in trouble, last year she would not regroup. This year if she makes a mistake it might get in her head for a few seconds then she regroups.
“Hadley has been stepping up, it seems like every game she is getting better.”
Sights said her confidence is better, and the team has improved by getting combinations to work on the floor.
“Figuring out rotations, who’s going to take each ball in the back row, where to place the ball in the front row,” Sights said.
Latham thinks Catholic has done a much better job of improving team chemistry.
“We worked really well together, a lot better than we did in the beginning,” Latham said. “Our team bond is really good. We all hang out before the games, we’re all close, on and off the court.”
