There were a lot of Owensboro Catholic players putting up offensive numbers in its 43-16 win over Todd County Central.
Lincoln Clancy threw three touchdown passes. Braden Mundy caught two of those, including a precision over-the-shoulder grab on a 37-yard scoring strike that put Catholic up 14-0 late in the first quarter, along with a 14-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring.
“It was a great catch. I saw the window and just let it fly,” Clancy said of the 37-yard pass play. “It’s awesome, it can be on third-and-20 and I’ve got a safety blanket, I’ve got Braden, he’s going to be open. He’s just a great talent.”
Clancy also hit Max Byrne with a 16-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.
Christopher Boarman had touchdown runs of five yards and 10 yards in the first half.
Hunter Monroe busted loose for a 35-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
It all added up to a huge night for the Aces in going 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Class 2-A, District 2.
“It’s a great thing,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said of the team’s start. “You want to be able to host a playoff game, and you pretty much have to go undefeated in your district to do that.
“We’re taking this day by day really. We’re stopping the run and we’re running the football.”
Clancy ran for 58 yards on six carries and hit 8-of-10 passes for 143 yards and the three scores. There was a KHSAA-mandated running clock for much of the second half.
Monroe had six carries for 59 yards. Mundy made three catches for 56 yards with the two touchdowns. Michael Sullivan had three receptions for 67 yards.
Catholic’s first team put up 260 yards in total offense.
“We controlled the line of scrimmage very well,” Clancy said. “We were able to pass the ball when we wanted and run the ball when we wanted.”
Todd Central was in press man pass coverage, which allowed Mundy to get open early.
“They came out in some press man coverage, in my opinion, with a kid by Braden Mundy, it’s insulting,” Morris said. “You’ve got to take advantage of that immediately.”
Todd Central got a 1-yard touchdown run from Preston Moore. Todd Central also had a 65-yard kickoff return from Orrin Scott after a safety on Catholic.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL0-7-0-9 — 16
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC21-14-8-0 — 43
C-Mundy 14 pass from Clancy (Payne kick)
C-Mundy 37 pass from Clancy (Payne kick)
C-Boarman 5 run (Payne kick)
T-Moore 1 run (Reding kick)
C-Boarman 10 run (Payne kick)
C-Byrne 16 pass from Clancy (Payne kick)
C-Monroe 35 run (Byrne pass from Clancy)
T-Safety Catholic snaps ball out of end zone.
T-Scott 65 kickoff return (Reding kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.