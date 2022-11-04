Brady Atwell threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter before leaving the game with a stomach ailment.
Backup quarterback Lucas Gorman threw two more touchdown passes after Owensboro Catholic got a running clock going in the first quarter.
The Aces performed well across the field in a 54-8 win over Fort Campbell in the opening round of the Class 2-A playoffs Friday night at Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium.
The Aces went to 8-3 and will host McLean County in the second round of the 2-A playoffs next Friday. McLean County beat Caldwell County 15-7 in its first round playoff game at Princeton.
“We expected to play well, we’ve had a great season of preparation, not just a week of preparation,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “We’ve got a lot of talent to spread it around, a good offensive line to give Brady plenty of time to go through his progressions and spread the ball around, we were just clicking.”
Atwell did well considering he was not feeling well.
“Yes he was very sick, we made him go home,” Morris said. “Gorman, there’s not too many high schools in this state that wouldn’t love to have Lucas Gorman as their quarterback. Real excited about having a kid like Lucas who can come in, we don’t have to change a thing, we just keep our offense flowing.”
Atwell hit Tutt Carrico for a 33-yard touchdown to open the scoring for Catholic 56 seconds into the game. Waryn Ebelhar caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Atwell for Catholic’s second touchdown, and Ebelhar also had a 30-yard touchdown pass from Gorman to make it 47-0 in the third quarter.
Jack Terry had a 1-yard touchdown run. Noah Rhinerson made a 5-yard touchdown catch from Atwell, and one minute later Carrico had a 43-yard punt return for a touchdown that made it 33-0 with 2:28 left in the first quarter. Carrico also had an interception in the game.
“Tutt is always going to be that guy for us, never seen more dedicated kids to the sport of football than the Carrico brothers,” Morris said. “Tutt will be up 8 in the morning running stadium steps.”
Michael Hyland caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Atwell that got the running clock going at 40-0 just before the second quarter.
Hudson Ebelhar caught the second touchdown pass from Gorman on a 27-yard play for the 54-8 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
Rhinerson became eligible for Catholic this week after transferring from Apollo. Rhinerson had been practicing with the team for the last five-six weeks.
“He’s been with us for the last five or six weeks, he was allowed to practice but couldn’t play,” Morris said of Rhinerson. “He’s another great athlete we’re going to throw in the mix.”
Davyn Randolph had an interception for Catholic.
Atwell was 7-for-10 passing for 113 yards and the four touchdowns in the first quarter. Gorman was 8-for-10 passing for 101 yards and the two touchdowns. Five Catholic receivers caught passes. The Aces put up 256 yards in total offense.
Fort Campbell got a 21-yard touchdown pass from Darin Frederick to Maurice Moore in the third quarter. Fort Campbell’s season ended 4-7.
FORT CAMPBELL 0 0 8 0 — 8
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 40 7 7 0 — 54
OC-T. Carrico 33 pass from Atwell (kick failed)
OC-W. Ebelhar 2 pass from Atwell (kick failed)
OC-Terry 1 run (Ranallo kick)
OC-Rhinerson 5 pass from Atwell (Ranallo kick)
OC-T. Carrico 43 punt return (Ranallo kick)
OC-Hyland 34 pass from Atwell (Ranallo kick)
OC-W. Ebelhar 30 pass from Gorman (Ranallo kick)
FC-Moore 21 pass from Frederick (Frederick conversion pass)
OC-H. Ebelhar 27 pass from Gorman (Ranallo kick)
