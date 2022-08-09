Austin Martin scored a hat trick in Owensboro Catholic’s boys soccer season opener, a 5-1 win over Muhlenberg County.
Brody Martin scored the other two goals for the Aces on Monday at Independence Field.
That will likely be frequent score line this season when Catholic plays well offensively.
“We’re trying to be mainly a defensive team,” Austin said. “We’re going to have to play in that low block. When we do get the ball up we have to finish. Counter attacking will be our main source of goals for sure. Me and Brody will be the goal scorers. We ask the team to work hard on defense, we’ll get some goals for them.”
Austin scored the first goal of the game in the opening minutes when he sent a shot arching over the keeper’s head. Brody scored the second goal. Catholic’s offense flattened out a bit over the last 15 minutes of the first half.
“We had a chat at halftime about setting standards, how we have to keep the bar raised every time,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said. “We started the game well, two early goals, and it seemed to drop off. We got mentally got lazy, that’s not acceptable. We need to push ourselves to keep going.”
Muhlenberg County cut the deficit to 2-1 on a penalty kick by Isaac Whitaker inside the last minute of the first half.
Catholic came out of the locker room at halftime much more in attack mode. Austin Martin got on runs from 30 yards out two times in the first three minutes of the second half. He scored from 10 yards out and 15 yards out.
Brody Martin got Catholic’s fifth goal in the 56th minute after Catholic won possession and he fired over the keeper, who came out to contest the shot. Austin was given assists on both of Brody’s goals.
Catholic was credited with 15 shots on goal. Parker Jones made four saves for Catholic.
“The second half we kept it going,” Donohoe said. “I was happy with our second half performance.”
The Aces will host Daviess County to start 9th District play on Thursday.
