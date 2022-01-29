RICHMOND — Owensboro Catholic had its offensive game going early in the quarterfinals of the girls All ‘A’ State Tournament.
The Lady Aces rolled to a 41-29 win over Whitefield Academy on Friday at McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University.
They will play in the All ‘A’ semifinals against Pikeville, the No. 7 girls team in the AP poll, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT. Pikeville held on for a 49-47 win over West Carter in the quarterfinals.
Catholic is 17-6 on the season. Pikeville is 19-1.
Karmin Riley set the tone in a major way early, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter to push them to a 17-2 lead at the end of the period.
“She got some open looks early, knocked those down and got her a lot of confidence,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “Seeing the ball go through the basket was good for her.”
Riley finished with a game-high 14 points, and she also had two assists and four steals.
Katie Riney made five steals as Catholic had 15 as a team. Whitefield had 21 turnovers but Catholic made 17 as Whitefield got 12 steals.
“Early we pressed the tempo and made them uncomfortable, made them shoot jump shots quicker than they wanted to,” Robertson said.
Whitefield got itself going some in the second quarter, but Catholic was still up 25-12 at halftime.
Aubrey Randolph, one of several Catholic players who worked off the bench, scored two baskets in the final minute to help it maintain its lead. The second inside basket came with 0.2 seconds left on the clock. It was a second straight assist from Maddie Hayden, who had a game-high seven assists.
“I’m always looking to get the ball to my teammates,” Hayden said.
Catholic made 6-of-13 shots from the floor for 46.2% in the first quarter, but it cooled from there to 16-of-47 for 34% for the game. Catholic made 5-of-20 from 3 for 25%. Catholic was 4-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Hailee Johnson and Kinsley Goetz each scored seven points. Goetz and Riney led Catholic with six rebounds each.
“Again, we didn’t shoot the ball extremely well,” Robertson said. “We calmed down for some reason, we’re not shooting the ball really well right now. We’ve got to find our jump shot, Saturday we’re going to have to be a lot better.
“We got a lot of people in. Maddie had seven assists, she’s finding the right people to get the ball in position to score. Kinsley started off well, hit two jumpers and was attacking their 1-3-1. We did not attack it as well at the end as we did at the beginning.”
Whitefield was led by Camryn Poole’s 12 points. Whitefield made 11-of-37 from the floor for 29.7%. It was 3-of-21 from 3-point range for 14.3%. Whitefield hit 4-of-5 free throws.
Now, it’s on to the last four teams alive in the All ‘A’.
Pikeville certainly has big-game experience with three straight trips to the KHSAA Sweet 16 as 15th Region champions.
Pikeville coach Kristy Orem was impressed with what little bit she saw of Catholic.
“They’re good,” Orem said. “Definitely want us to not play uptight. I think we were playing not to lose, they got a little nervous.”
Trinity Rowe scored 16 points to lead Pikeville and Kyera Thornsbury scored 14 points off the bench.
“We will have to be ready for their physicality,” Robertson said. “They are not going to give us anything easy. We will have to execute our offense better than we did on Wednesday against man-to-man and also play with confidence.”
WHITEFIELD 2 10 6 11 — 29
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 17 8 8 8 — 41
Whitefield (29) — Poole 12, Spieker 6, Thompson 6. Ritter 5.
Owensboro Catholic (41) — Riley 14, Randolph 8, Johnson 7, Goetz 7, Le. Keelin 3, Hayden 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.