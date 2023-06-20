Owensboro Catholic got a look at what some younger players can do in its trip to the Cardinal Classic girls high school basketball event last Thursday and Friday. The Cardinal Classic was at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
The Lady Aces are defending 3rd Region champions and will replace four seniors from the 2023 squad.
“You have four seniors you’re trying to replace,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “It’s more looking at what style you want to play. Building depth is big for now, learning how to play together. We’ve got 12-13 freshmen coming in, so getting them some court time, seeing what they can do at the varsity level is important. They learned the biggest difference between middle school and high school is the speed of the game. You find out who is strong enough mentally, how many could pick up the offense real quick. We had two, three or four girls who could run it with the varsity girls out there.
Catholic has Hailee Johnson, Aubrey Randolph and Karmin Riley returning as a core group for Catholic to build around next season. Johnson will be a senior and she scored 12.8 points a game to lead Catholic, which was 26-10 last season and won a game in the KHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament. Riley scored 10.7 points a game, and Randolph scored 9.6 points a game. They will both be juniors.
“Hailee was playing exceptional; she showed she can run the point,” Robertson said. “Aubrey has been in the weight room, she’s been getting stronger, and she’ll need that because teams will be physical with her. She can guard anybody one through five. Karmin was seeing the floor better, she was making passes, getting us going on the fast break.”
Catholic went 2-2 in the Classic, losing to Portsmouth (Ohio) and Montgomery County, which both went undefeated.
“We’ve got a lot of new pieces, and Karmin Riley didn’t play the second day,” Robertson said. “Just getting up there and playing that level of competition was great. We’re not tall, and every team there had girls over 6-foot. We played mostly man-to-man and learned to help. I was pleased with the effort we got, the amount of attention to detail we had. The young ones saw how hard they have to play at the varsity level. Being up there was a really good teaching moment for my team.”
The Cardinal Classic was an NCAA live viewing event, which had several Power 5 schools in attendance. Catholic also went to an event at the University of Southern Indiana and will be going to an event at Murray State on Wednesday. Robertson said that will be the last thing the team will do this summer.
The KHSAA mandate dead period will run from June 25-July 9.
Catholic is planning to add a transfer in Delaney Cooper, a 6-foot rising senior who averaged 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds a game for Assumption last season.
For the returning Catholic players, a trip to the State Tournament and a victory there has helped them in preparing for this season.
“You feel that confidence that they gained from playing in it, and they want to get back,” Robertson said. “I don’t know if we will we be as deep as last year, but I feel like we’ve got the pieces to get there.”
