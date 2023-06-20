OWESPTS-06-20-23 CATHOLIC GIRLS HOOPS

Owensboro Catholic’s Aubrey Randolph puts up a shot against Butler County during the 3rd Region Girls Basketball Tournament on Feb. 27 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic got a look at what some younger players can do in its trip to the Cardinal Classic girls high school basketball event last Thursday and Friday. The Cardinal Classic was at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.

The Lady Aces are defending 3rd Region champions and will replace four seniors from the 2023 squad.

