Owensboro Catholic will be well represented in the championship matches of the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament at the Owensboro Tennis Complex outside of Centre Court.
The girls regional championship matches will start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The boys regional championship matches will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic sophomore teammates Ella Cason and Aisha Merchant will play for the girls singles regional championship. Cason beat Sarah-Cate Boggess from Muhlenberg County 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals. Merchant beat Sophey Jennings from Apollo 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden from Owensboro Catholic will meet Catholic teammates Isabelle Reisz-Julia Marshall in the girls doubles championship match.
Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer from Owensboro Catholic will play in the regional championship boys doubles match against Grayson County’s Lucas Pierce-Griffin Powell.
The boys singles championship will be contested between Grayson County’s Owen Brown and Edmonson County’s Brayden Johnson. Apollo’s Stetson Osborne also reached the semifinals in boys singles.
