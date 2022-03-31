Owensboro Catholic has two girls doubles teams that have started the season strong, and they have some lofty goals going forward.
Olivia Hayden and Aisha Merchant is one of the doubles teams. Claire Augenstein and Katelyn Mitchell is the other doubles team. They are each 7-0 on the season
Hayden and Merchant were 3rd Region runners-up, earning them a trip to the KHSAA State Tournament, winning two matches to get to the round of 16 last year.
“This season has gone really well so far,” Hayden said. “We have beat some really good doubles teams. This is our second season together.”
Hayden has been a part of a lot of winning doubles teams during her Catholic career.
“Olivia is going to end up with about as many doubles wins as anybody we’ve had,” Catholic coach Noel Clayton said.
Hayden is a senior, as are Augenstein and Mitchell.
“I think we’ve really improved a lot since last year,” said Merchant, who is a freshman.
Both Hayden and Merchant want to focus on their net games.
“I’m a little nervous at the net, but I’ve gotten a lot better,” Merchant said. They’ve done additional work with their net games, and it’s paid off so far in matches.
Augenstein and Mitchell have been doubles partners for two years and have played sports together since the 3rd grade. They are both seniors.
“As the season goes along, I’d like to see myself get more consistent and help my team,” Mitchell said.
Catholic finished tied for third in the state team competition last year (6 points). Sacred Heart won the team championship (18 points) and North Oldham was second (14 points).
“Our team has had a pretty strong season so far,” Augenstein said. “I think of my team as a second family and that helps with how well we all play together. Katelyn and I have been doubles partners for two years now, so we have pretty good chemistry. I would like to see myself more aggressive at the net because I think that is where we can dominate.”
Overall improvement throughout the season is still the primary focus, and to push through the regional later this spring and make some noise at state is a real goal.
“We definitely did get more confidence,” Merchant said. “We saw how far we got, and we realized we’re a lot better than maybe what we thought we were last year.”
Clayton wants to see Hayden and Merchant more on the attack, and he wants improved consistency and communication from Augenstein and Mitchell.
“I’m glad to see the seniors out there and competing, it’s tough,” Clayton said.
