Owensboro Catholic’s girls were on target from the free-throw line, hitting 18-of-21 for the game to hold off Breckinridge County 60-55 Friday night at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Aces finished their regular season 20-9 and will meet Daviess County in the opening round of the 9th District Tournament on Monday at Owensboro High School.
Breck County finished the regular season with the best record in the 3rd Region at 23-6. Breck County was 14-3 in the region, losing twice to regional favorite Meade County, then to Catholic on Friday.
The victory showed some grit from Owensboro Catholic, but it might have been very costly for the Lady Aces. Aubrey Randolph, who scored a team-high 17 points, 13 in the second half, was injured in a battle for a rebound with under 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. Randolph left the court with help and her possible shoulder injury was going to be evaluated.
Randolph also pulled down seven rebounds for the game and made nine free throws in the second half.
“We hit free throws at the end, which was good,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We kind of got rattled there where they started pressing us and we were throwing the ball all over the court. It didn’t help that we had Aubrey go down and Hailee Johnson fouled out. We had to finish the game a little short handed. Jenna Krampe came in and hit some big free throws, made some big shots and contributed to the win.”
Karmin Riley scored 15 points for the Lady Aces.
Catholic made 15-of-46 from the floor for 32.6% and was 4-of-11 from 3-point range.
Catholic had lost four straight games before beating Whitefield Academy 50-44 on Thursday.
More from this section
“We played really good competition,” Robertson said of Meade County, Owensboro, Bowling Green and Henderson County. “Three of the four we lost to were ranked, the one that wasn’t ranked was Owensboro, and it’s probably their best team in I don’t know how many years.”
Breck County was led by Caroline Lucas with 19 points. Josie Mitcham added 13 points. Kayleigh Huffines put up 12 points, blocked five shots and pulled down six rebounds for Breckinridge County. The Lady Tigers committed 13 turnovers. They made 20-of-45 from the floor for 44.4% and 10-of-16 free throws. They were 3-for-9 from 3-point range.
“I wasn’t very pleased with the way we handled the basketball, a lot of silly turnovers that shouldn’t have led to transition points for them,” Breckinridge County coach Chad Moorman said. “They way they pressured the ball we struggled with that tonight. We start three freshmen but the maturity level, it’s coming, they’re growing up every day and that’s what I’m proud of.”
Breckinridge County will meet Hancock County in the opening round of the 11th District Tournament on Monday at Cloverport.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 9 18 11 17 — 55
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 16 18 12 — 60
Breckinridge County (55) — Lucas 19, Mitcham 13, Huffines 12, Grimes 7, Moorman 2, Carby 2.
Owensboro Catholic (60) — Randolph 17, Riley 15, Johnson 9, Krampe 5, Hayden 4, Riney 4, Grant 2, Le. Keelin 2, La. Keelin 2
