Owensboro Catholic’s girls were on target from the free-throw line, hitting 18-of-21 for the game to hold off Breckinridge County 60-55 Friday night at the Sportscenter.

The Lady Aces finished their regular season 20-9 and will meet Daviess County in the opening round of the 9th District Tournament on Monday at Owensboro High School.

