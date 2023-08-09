Owensboro Catholic scored two goals direct off corner kicks and rode a big offensive first half to a 5-0 win over Apollo High School.
The matchup was the season opener for both teams and a 9th District game matchup Tuesday night.
Freshman Chloe Marston scored two goals, and Jahaira Ward, Ginny Young and Elizabeth Hayden each scored one goal for the Lady Aces. Four of those goals came in the first half.
Annie Helwig was good at winning possession in the first half, and she had two assists on Catholic goals. Young also had an assist. Catholic was credited with 20 shots on goal.
Catholic keeper Abby Payne earned the shutout in the first game of the season.
Ward scored the first goal direct off a corner kick. Hayden scored the last goal, and the only goal of the second half, also direct off a corner kick.
Catholic played at a good pace in the first half, coach Andy Hines believed. The second half Hines thought his team rushed through possessions too quickly.
“The second half, we played 100 miles an hour,” Hines said. “Apollo played well, came out with a good intensity against us. I don’t think we were there in the second half. I don’t know if they were quality chances in the second half. I think they were rushed and forced chances off poor decision making.
“In the first half we played quick, we played in the spaces, found the spaces in the first half. I think we worked hard defensively. The back line played well.”
Helwig won a ball, got doubled and passed to Chloe Marston for the second goal of the game in the 16th minute. Helwig also won possession and got a through ball to Young for a 3-0 lead. Chloe Marston made a pass to Young, who got it back to Marston on a through ball.
Apollo coach Zach Akin was pleased overall with his team’s first game of the season.
“We’re still getting into things,” Akin said. “Defensively we were fine, we gave up some sloppy ones. The second half we were there defensively, we just had to be better with possession.
“Catholic is creative. Our intensity level and focus were better in the second half. It was 1-0 in the second half off a goal directly from a corner.”
