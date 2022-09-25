Owensboro Catholic girls soccer advanced to the All ‘A’ Classic soccer state tournament championship game with two wins Saturday in Frankfort. Catholic will meet Bethlehem at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Catholic beat Bishop Brossart 1-0, with Ginny Young scoring in the 55th minute off a Rachel Traylor assist. Catholic also beat Lexington Christian 2-1 with Young scoring both goals. Maddie Hayden and Aubrey Randolph each had an assist. Abby Payne had 11 saves in goal.

