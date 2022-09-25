Owensboro Catholic girls soccer advanced to the All ‘A’ Classic soccer state tournament championship game with two wins Saturday in Frankfort. Catholic will meet Bethlehem at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday.
Catholic beat Bishop Brossart 1-0, with Ginny Young scoring in the 55th minute off a Rachel Traylor assist. Catholic also beat Lexington Christian 2-1 with Young scoring both goals. Maddie Hayden and Aubrey Randolph each had an assist. Abby Payne had 11 saves in goal.
OWENSBORO 10, McLEAN COUNTY 0
OHS got four goals and three assists from Sydney Lovett. Senior Chandler Worth added two goals and two assists. Other goal scorers were Georgia Warren, Natalie Long, Karleigh Brown and Maddie Decker, each with one goal. Brown, Long, Dominick Rosales, Rehema Heri and Emmy Roth each had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Aces went 4-1 in their gold bracket of the Wreck at The Plex tournament in Hopkinsville this weekend.
Emily Christian had 47 digs, Karson Tipmore had 21 digs Kennedy Murphy had 57 assists, Blair Riney had 19 digs, Isabelle Reisz had 15 digs on Saturday.
Apollo went 3-2 in the SOKY Slam at Allen County-Scottsville. Abie Butterworth and Ava Fazio each had 28 kills. Jennifer Lee had 23 kills and 23 blocks. Ahalia Ramirez had 115 assists and nine aces. Ella Alvey and Kaley Dickinson each had 38 digs. Kelsey Dickinson had 34 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
BETHLEHEM 1, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
Parker Jones had seven saves for Catholic in the All ‘A’ State Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.