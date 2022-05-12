Owensboro Catholic’s girls beat Grayson County 9-0 Wednesday.

Ella Grace Buckman, Ella Cason, Isabelle Reisz, Olivia Hayden, Aisha Merchant, and Elizabeth Hayden were singles winners. Claire Augenstein-Katelyn Mitchell, Olivia Hayden-Merchant, and Elizabeth Hayden-Julia Marshall were doubles winners.

Grayson County’s boys beat Owensboro Catholic 5-4.

Matthew Hyland, Brett Conder, and Tucker Ray were singles winners for Catholic. Conder-Ray were doubles winners.

SOFTBALL WARREN EAST 6, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 5

Bailey Hamilton was 2-for-2 with a home run and two runs scored for Catholic. Brooke Hamilton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Brooke Hamilton struck out eight, gave up 10 hits and six runs.

Catholic is 21-11.

WARREN EAST 000 600 0 — 6 10 0

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 010 400 0 — 5 7 1

WP-Markham. LP-Bro Hamilton. 2B-Stuart, Conkright, Bro Hamilton (C). L. Jones, R. Jones, Brasel (WE). HR-Bai Hamilton (C).

WHITESVILLE TRINITY 15, EVANSVILLE HARRISON 5

Raylee Higdon was 2-for-4 with four RBIs for Trinity. Macie Aguilar was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Maddie Logsdon had a double and two RBIs. Allie Barnett was the winning pitcher for Trinity (17-9).