OWESPTS-01-17-23 CATHOLIC GIRLS UPDATE

Owensboro Catholic’s Aubrey Randolph puts up a shot against Webster County’s Hannah Yates during action on Dec. 29, 2022, at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic has built the best girls record in the 3rd Region so far this season. The Lady Aces are 13-4 and host Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Catholic will be battling through January without the incentive of playing in the All ‘A’ State Tournament later this month in Richmond. Hancock County beat Catholic in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ semifinals then beat Edmonson County to earn a trip to play in the State All ‘A’ at Eastern Kentucky University. This was the first year since 2005 that Catholic didn’t at least make the regional championship game.

