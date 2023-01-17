Owensboro Catholic has built the best girls record in the 3rd Region so far this season. The Lady Aces are 13-4 and host Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Catholic will be battling through January without the incentive of playing in the All ‘A’ State Tournament later this month in Richmond. Hancock County beat Catholic in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ semifinals then beat Edmonson County to earn a trip to play in the State All ‘A’ at Eastern Kentucky University. This was the first year since 2005 that Catholic didn’t at least make the regional championship game.
“It’s that time of the year, we’re just trying to grind and get through,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “January is the hardest part of the year. Normally we have something to play for, honestly. We’re playing in the All ‘A’, we got hit with that. You can fight and keep going, after that loss we’ve kind of been stuck in neutral right now. We’re just trying to get us going again.”
Catholic toughed out a 38-36 win over Owensboro and won 75-43 at Muhlenberg County after the Hancock loss. Catholic fell 67-50 at McCracken County last Saturday. McCracken is considered a top 10 girls team in Kentucky at 18-2.
“When they missed they got the rebound and put it back in, their efficiency was through the roof,” Robertson said. “It’s a measuring stick. We failed on Saturday. It’s one of those games we didn’t have the energy, coaches know.”
Catholic plays Saturday morning road games the next two weeks.
“We played at Muhlenberg and we played pretty well there. Against McCracken we didn’t show up.” Robertson said.
Catholic is led in scoring by Hailee Johnson with 13.5 points a game. Karmin Riley is scoring 11.3 points a game. Aubrey Randolph has scored 8.1 points a game.
Applying defensive pressure has been a constant for Catholic this season.
“Defensively we’ve been pretty good all year long, what is hit and miss is our offense,” Robertson said. “Hit or miss on whether we’re hitting shots, we rely way too much on that being the correlation of whether we’ll play with a lot of energy or not.
“Nine out of 10 times defending well enough, our problems now are with rotations, the third and four passes we need to stay connected. Every game we lost teams shot either above 50% or right at 50%, and we’re shooting 25%. We’ve just got to keep battling. We need to be well rounded. We go through too many lulls. We’re looking for going 32 minutes straight. Right now we’re still searching for that. I just want us to be consistent.”
Catholic has offensive weapons, but some players haven’t been hitting shots consistently, and they are trying to work through that.
“I think we’re difficult to guard,” Robertson said. “There are a few girls who haven’t necessarily broken out yet, when they start to get confident in their shot, in their belief the know how they can score, I think we’ll be fine. There’s about three or four of them that are still working to get their confidence level to the point where it was last season.”
