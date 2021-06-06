LEITCHFIELD — Owensboro Catholic fell behind early Saturday, but regained control in the bottom of the first inning with five runs against Muhlenberg County.
The Aces stretched out to a 10-3 win in the first round of the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament at Grayson County High School.
Hancock County dropped Edmonson County 9-1 in the first game of the Saturday afternoon session with Sam Walz turning in a solid pitching performance.
Catholic (30-5) and Hancock County (14-17) will meet in a rescheduled semifinal at 2 p.m. Sunday. Regional semifinals were moved up a day to try and beat rain and storms in the forecast for early in the week.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3
Muhlenberg County jumped on top 2-0 after two hit batters and a walk by Catholic starter Sam McFarland.
“That happens sometimes, you get a little jittery, hit a couple of guys, walked some, stuff like that happens,” Catholic coach Derek Hibbs said of McFarland. “We always talk about it, it’s tougher for teams to keep us down for seven innings. For us to inch back right away in the bottom of the first was huge. Sam battled today, he kept them off balance, going a complete game is huge, we didn’t have to use any other pitching going forward.”
Catholic was undeterred in the bottom of the first, scoring five runs with a double from Luke Evans and another double down the right-field line from Braden Mundy that scored two runs. Hunter Small picked up the first of his four RBIs when he walked with the bases loaded. Mundy and E Munsey scored on wild pitches from Muhlenberg County starter Isaac Rose. Catholic was up 5-2 after one complete inning.
Rose doubled and scored for Muhlenberg County in the top of the third on a base hit RBI from Jake Allen, cutting the deficit to 5-3.
Catholic picked up three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. E Munsey had a 2-RBI single and Small also had an RBI single.
Small hit a 2-RBI single to left field in the bottom of the sixth.
“We had some clutch hits when we had some guys in scoring position to get those extra two or three late, and that’s big to extend out the lead,” Hibbs said.
E Munsey was 2-for-2 wth three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks. McFarland struck out five and walked three while throwing 116 pitches.
Looking at a deficit in the first inning didn’t have a bad effect on Catholic, which won its 30th game in the regional opener.
“With these region and district tournaments they’re all going to be good games,” said Mundy, Catholic’s catcher. “You have to push through the first few innings.
“You’ve got to score runs to win, we really weren’t too down about it.”
Muhlenberg County finished 12-20.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 201 000 0 — 3 7 0
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 500 302 x — 10 11 3
WP-McFarland. LP-Rose. 2B-Mundy, Evans (C). Rose, DeBoer (M).
HANCOCK COUNTY 9, EDMONSON COUNTY 1
Walz threw a complete game victory for Hancock County. Walz only struck out two, but Edmonson County only had runners in scoring position five times, not including a home run by Isaiah Johnson in the sixth inning, after Hancock County was in control.
“The curve ball was moving pretty good, it was good to have good defense behind me,” Walz said. “We scored three runs in the first inning, we haven’t been the best offensive team this year, but scoring the first inning got my mind right, made me feel good.
“I was getting better as we went, we scored more runs and I felt pretty relaxed.”
Hancock County scored three runs in the top of the first with the help of two walks and three hit batters.
The Hornets added two runs in the fifth inning with an Austin Volocko double and a Ryan Jones single.
Cole Dixon had an RBI flyout, a double from Hunter Severs and an RBI double from Kaleb Keown in the top of the sixth for two more runs and a 7-0 lead.
Four walks and a hit batsman helped score two more runs, and Severs had an RBI on a fielder’s choice.
“We played a sound defensive game,” Hancock County coach Brad Keown said. “Sam Walz threw well and did exactly what he needed to do. We were patient at the plate, got runners in scoring position and we were able to capitalize on some of their mistakes.
“Late in the game we were able to get some critical hard hits to push extra runs across the plate.”
Edmonson County finished 17-15.
HANCOCK COUNTY 300 022 2 — 9 6 2
EDMONSON COUNTY 000 001 0 — 1 6 1
WP-Walz. LP-Wilson. 2B-Volocko, Lyday, Keown, Severs (H). Johnson (E). HR-Johnson (E).
