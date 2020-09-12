Mount Vernon (Ind.) walked into Steele Stadium undefeated on Friday night, but they did not walk out that way.
Instead, Owensboro Catholic got big games from Braden Mundy, first-year starting quarterback Lincoln Clancy, and a stellar defensive effort on the way to a 21-13 season-opening high school football victory.
“I’m awfully proud of this group — they’re so resilient,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said. “Our team has faced so much adversity, but these guys just keep working and get the job done. This was a great victory against a very good football team that came in here 3-0.
“We’re much more experienced this season, and that’s going to make a difference for us. We made big plays on both sides of the line in this one — this is the way you want to start the season.”
Mundy scored on touchdown runs of 10 and 8 yards.
Late in the game, leading 14-13, Catholic (1-0) got an interception from Trey Roberts to set up what proved to be the clinching score — a 21-yard TD run from Clancy.
Mundy then sealed the deal with an interception in the game’s waning moments.
Clancy led a balanced rushing attack with 67 yards. Chris Boarman ran for 44 yards and Mundy added 41.
Through the air, Clancy was 10-of-18 for 93 yards.
“We did what it took to win the game,” Morris said. “I’m really pleased with the effort.”
Up next for the Aces will be a Thursday night game against visiting Hopkins County Central.
