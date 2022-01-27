RICHMOND — Winning ugly is the sign of a good team that has a lot of fight.
Owensboro Catholic took that definition to heart in the first round of the All ‘A’ Classic girls’ state basketball tournament.
The Lady Aces outlasted Berea, 39-33, in a Wednesday matchup at McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University.
“That’s the mark of a good team, someone who finds a way to win even when they’re not on their A game,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We were probably about a C effort for us. Offensively, we were not good.”
Neither team shot the ball well in a game that was defensive-minded from the start.
Catholic made 12-of-37 shots from the floor for 32.4%. It hit 3-of-8 from 3-point range and was 12-of-18 from the free-throw line.
Berea was 13-for-39 from the floor for 33.3%. Berea was 3-for-14 from 3-point range for 21.4%, and it made 4-of-10 free throws.
The taller Berea team outrebounded Catholic 36-22, but that advantage was negated by turnovers.
Catholic helped force 23 Berea turnovers with 14 steals. The Lady Aces scored 18 points off turnovers and held a 6-0 edge in fast-break points. Catholic committed 14 turnovers.
The Lady Aces were more effective trapping out of their 1-3-1 zone in the second half, and that had a wearing effect on Berea, which lost just its third game (16-3).
“We were able to pick up the pace, but it seemed every time we picked up the pace and got good things we’d miss a layup or knock the ball out of bounds,” Robertson said. “The thing I told the girls was a win is a win, it doesn’t matter if you win by one or 20, we did the little things at the end.”
Catholic trailed the entire first half after falling behind 7-0. The Lady Aces didn’t get the score tied until Camille Conkright drove for a layup with 6:32 left in the third quarter.
Hailee Johnson hit a free throw, Maddie Hayden drove for a layup, and Conkright scored on another drive to push Catholic in front 21-16 with 4:18 left in the third. The Lady Aces outscored Berea 11-3 in the third quarter.
Berea cut the lead to two points in the final minute of the third, but never got closer, and Catholic took control until a late push by Berea in the final minute of the game.
“I don’t think we did anything better; we continued to pressure them,” said Robertson of the second-half rally.
Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Lady Aces, hitting 6-of-8 free throws. Hayden added 10 points.
Conkright scored seven points off the bench. Katie Riney led the Lady Aces with six rebounds.
The Lady Aces improved to 16-6 and will meet Whitefield Academy at 10:30 a.m. CT Friday. Whitefield dropped Louisville Holy Cross, 51-44, in overtime.
Berea was led by Madison Howell’s 12 points and eight rebounds.
Robertson was happy that his team indeed found a way to survive and advance.
“It was the mark of a team that struggled to run anything, we had to grind that one out and play their style,” Robertson said.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC5 9 11 14 — 39
BEREA11 5 3 14 — 33
Owensboro Catholic (39) — Johnson 13, Hayden 10, Conkright 7, Keelin 3, Goetz 2, Randolph 2, Riney 2.
Berea (33) — Howell 12, Lovins 8, Newman 6, King 3, Rodgers 2, Beard 1, Stepp 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.