OWESPTS-10-8-22 SATURDAY FEATURE

Owensboro Catholic’s Katie Riney defends against Daviess County’s Jessie Harwood on Wednesday at the Girls 9th District Tournament championship game at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic’s girls soccer team has shown some toughness down the stretch and into the postseason. Catholic won its third straight 9th District championship Wednesday night and wants to maintain momentum heading into the 3rd Region Tournament next week.

Catholic was on a string of nine wins in 10 games before it reached the All ‘A’ State Tournament, where it won two games before falling to Bethlehem in the championship game 5-0. Bethlehem is No. 6 in the latest Kentucky Maher Rankings. Owensboro Catholic is No. 21.

