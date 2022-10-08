Owensboro Catholic’s girls soccer team has shown some toughness down the stretch and into the postseason. Catholic won its third straight 9th District championship Wednesday night and wants to maintain momentum heading into the 3rd Region Tournament next week.
Catholic was on a string of nine wins in 10 games before it reached the All ‘A’ State Tournament, where it won two games before falling to Bethlehem in the championship game 5-0. Bethlehem is No. 6 in the latest Kentucky Maher Rankings. Owensboro Catholic is No. 21.
The Lady Aces lost 3-1 at Henderson County on Sept. 29 for a 2-game losing streak going into the 9th District Tournament.
“Bethlehem is a good team, they have good attacking players, we were pretty tired in that third game,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “We had opportunities in front of the goal that we couldn’t finish. We played Henderson that week, we played terrible, had some girls playing on injuries. It’s late in the season; everybody is a little banged up.”
Catholic regrouped to beat Apollo 7-0 in the district opening round and then held off Daviess County 1-0 in the district championship game.
“We fought through,” Hines said of the DC game. “Even the games we won in All ‘A’ we weren’t playing particularly good. We were nicked up, but we played with grit and fight, that was an improvement. We were down a goal against Lexington Christian, we learned how to play a little more hard nosed soccer than last year.”
Catholic beat Lexington Christian 2-1 in the All ‘A’. Catholic is now 15-5-1.
“We know against Daviess County we had a hard time playing the kind of soccer we wanted to,” Hines said. “We would get the ball, we had possession but we didn’t. Having some grit in that game helped us.”
When Catholic went 9-1 through some of August and September, players were healthy and the team had good movement off the ball.
“The biggest part is being healthy,” Hines said.
Maddie Hayden has scored 30 goals and has 16 assists this season. Ginny Young has scored 20 goals with 14 assists. Mallary Bailey has 12 goals and 11 assists. Katie Riney has 10 goals and 12 assists.
Catholic has played well on the defensive end of the field as well.
“Last year we had 13 shutouts, this year we had 12,” Hines said. “I think our defense is underrated.”
Rachel Traylor and Elizabeth Hayden are long-time starters as defenders. Elle Bray is strong in the back. Sophia Hayden has been playing in defensive spots as well. Abby Payne has 124 keeper saves this season.
“I think Payne is sitting on 27 career shutouts,” Hines said. “She takes a lot of pride in it.”
